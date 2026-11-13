Christopher Spelman Score for PAPER TIGER Released Digitally on Lakeshore Records

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Lakeshore Records has released Paper Tiger—Original Motion Picture Soundtrack digitally with music by Christopher Spelman (Armageddon Time). This is the fifth collaboration with writer and director James Gray for the Julliard-trained composer, and the score reflects an intimate connection with the nuances of the crime thriller. Intensely vivid orchestral soundscapes enhance the themes of the characters and storyline.

PAPER TIGER, starring Adam Driver, Scarlett Johansson and Miles Teller, is in select theaters now and everywhere Thanksgiving. The film is written, directed and produced by James Gray, with NEON releasing.

In James Gray's deeply felt and intense drama, two brothers become entangled in a scheme that turns out to be too good to be true. As they try to navigate their way through the dangerous world of the Russian mafia, family bonds begin to fray with life-altering consequences.

As previously reported, NEON hosted the Los Angeles premiere of PAPER TIGER at the Samuel Goldwyn Theater.

Stream the album: https://orcd.co/papertiger

Tracklist

01. Paper Tiger Main Theme

02. In the Cellar

03. First View

04. The Canal in Daytime

05. Rosetta, Che Aria

06. Hiding the Gun

07. Patrol Car

08. Photographs

09. Reconciliation

10. Brothers

11. Leaving

12. The Two of You

13. Il Tabarro: Introduzione

14. End Credits

About Christopher Spelman

Christopher Spelman is a New York–based composer who has scored five films for James Gray, including Paper Tiger, which premiered to outstanding reviews at the 2026 Cannes Film Festival. He began his film career with student shorts and then worked as a musical consultant with Gray on the director's The Yards (2000) and We Own the Night (2007).

Spelman grew up in the western part of Massachusetts, where he began formal piano lessons at age four, eventually switching to violin in elementary school. As a teenager he became a self-taught guitarist and developed a love for the blues that has stayed with him ever since. He first studied orchestral classical music and opera at Columbia University, and most recently his musical education has taken him to Juilliard.

About NEON

In only nine years, NEON has garnered 57 Academy Award nominations, winning Best Picture for Sean Baker's Anora and Bong Joon Ho's Parasite. This year, NEON received 18 Oscar nominations, the second most for any motion picture studio behind Warner Bros. Joachim Trier's Sentimental Value and Kleber Mendonca Filho's The Secret Agent were both nominated for best picture, with Sentimental Value ultimately winning the award for Best International Film – bringing the studio's total to 11 wins.

NEON continues to champion bold, risk-taking cinema and has built an impressive streak winning the coveted Palme d'Or at the Cannes Film Festival, with six consecutive wins, including this most recent year's winner It Was Just an Accident, as well as Anora, Parasite, Anatomy of a Fall, Titane, and Triangle of Sadness. In 2024, NEON was named The Hollywood Reporter's Independent Studio of the Year and received the Clio Award for Studio of the Year.

NEON has grossed over half-a-billion at the box office, highlights include Osgood Perkins' Longlegs, which was the highest grossing independent film of 2024 at $75 million domestically, and his follow-up feature The Monkey, NEON's second highest opening. The studio is currently in post on its fourth Perkins film, The Young People. Their upcoming slate includes notable auteurs such as Chloe Domont, Cristian Mungiu, Hirokazu Kore-eda, Chloe Okuno, Takashi Miike.

NEON's library spans more than 140 films, including Academy Award nominees Sirat, Arco, Perfect Days, Robot Dreams, All the Beauty and the Bloodshed, Moonage Daydream, and Flee, which made history becoming the first film to score an impressive trifecta of Oscar nominations; double Oscar nominee The Worst Person in The World, Portrait of a Lady on Fire and triple Oscar nominee and winner I, Tonya.

About Lakeshore Records

Lakeshore Records is a GRAMMY-winning record label, and the soundtrack arm of the Cutting Edge Group. Lakeshore Records is the global independent leader in top line soundtrack album releases, including such popular, critically acclaimed and classic soundtracks as Bridgerton, Stranger Things, Wednesday, Fallout, John Wick, Whiplash, Scott Pilgrim Takes Off, Drive, Cyberpunk 2077 / Edgerunners, Star Trek: Picard, Bojack Horseman, The Walking Dead, Napoleon Dynamite, Red Dead Redemption 2, the Grammy-winning Assassin's Creed Valhalla: Dawn of Ragnarok, the Academy Award nominated Lady Bird and Academy Award winners Moonlight, Little Miss Sunshine, American Factory, If Beale Street Could Talk, The Hurt Locker and many, many more.

For more information, visit www.lakeshorerecords.com. Lakeshore's blog, Soundtracks, Scores And More, is available at https://soundtracksscoresandmore.com.



Christopher Spelman Photo

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