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Christian Bale Discusses Playing Al Davis in MADDEN

The film follows football figure John Madden's influence on the sport and on video games.

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Christian Bale discussed his role as Raiders owner Al Davis in the new film MADDEN during an interview on Good Morning America. The film centers on football figure John Madden and his lasting impact on both the sport and video games.

Bale's conversation focused on bringing Davis to the screen in a story built around Madden's career. MADDEN follows its subject from Super Bowl-winning coach to video game pioneer and football commentator, according to prior BroadwayWorld coverage.

Good Morning America has also featured other conversations tied to the film. Kathryn Hahn spoke about her role in MADDEN in a separate appearance, as covered in Kathryn Hahn Discusses Role in John Madden Film MADDEN. Good Morning America also published an interview with Nicolas Cage about playing John Madden and finding happiness in his life.

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