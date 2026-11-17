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Chris Rock talked about inducting Wu-Tang Clan into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame and his new movie MISTY GREEN during an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live, the ABC late-night program hosted and executive produced by Jimmy Kimmel.

Rock spoke with Kimmel about the Hall of Fame induction and recalled the first rap album he bought. He also discussed working as a DJ and being named one of GQ's Men of the Year.

The conversation then turned to MISTY GREEN, which Rock directed. He talked about working with Rosalind Eleazar on the film and about his role behind the camera. Rock said his daughter appears in the movie. He also pointed out that one of the film's scenes shows him walking in front of the building that houses Jimmy Kimmel Live.

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