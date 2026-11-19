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Chris Pratt told a story about telling a small lie to Jimmy Buffett during an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live, the ABC late-night program hosted and executive produced by Jimmy Kimmel. Pratt, who plays a modern-day Mr. Miyagi in WAY OF THE WARRIOR KID, also talked about his love of country music and his family's Christmas traditions.

Pratt said he met Buffett at the premiere of the first Jurassic World movie, in which Buffett appeared. When Buffett asked whether he was a Parrot Head, Pratt said he told him yes, though he had not listened to much of Buffett's music growing up. Buffett then invited him on stage to sing the first verse of Margaritaville. "I lied to Jimmy Buffett. I'm sorry," Pratt said. He also described singing with Garth Brooks at an event where he presented Brooks with an award, saying he sang the first lyric of Much Too Young to Feel This Damn Old when the band began playing it.

The conversation turned to the holidays. Pratt said Christmas starts in his home on November 1, with lights going up immediately and coming down the day after Christmas or by New Year's. He said his father-in-law, Arnold Schwarzenegger, FaceTimed his children while dressed as Santa Claus for a film role, which Pratt said left them puzzled. Schwarzenegger also had a large portrait commissioned of himself as Santa with the kids, based on photos taken by a photographer while the family's Christmas tree was up. "It's one of his love languages, gifts," Pratt said.

Pratt also discussed WAY OF THE WARRIOR KID, which premieres on Apple TV. The segment also covered his memories of seeing Gremlins and Nightmare on Elm Street as a kid, and being named King of Comedy at the Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards, where he got very slimed.

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