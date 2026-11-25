Chris Pratt Joins The Jennifer Hudson Show with WAY OF THE WARRIOR KID Cast
Pratt also discussed his son Jack's comedy career and his life with father-in-law Arnold Schwarzenegger.
Chris Pratt makes an appearance on 'The Jennifer Hudson Show' on Wednesday, November 25, and chats about his son Jack following in his comedy footsteps. Plus, Chris and Jennifer go head-to-head in a friendly debate over holiday traditions, from skipping the turkey to taking down decorations before New Year's!
He also shares what it's like having Arnold Schwarzenegger as a grandfather to his kids, including the house full of animals at Arnold's home, and whether the two would ever team up for a film. Plus, Chris looks back at his days as an artist, his music career and how Rob Lowe taught him how to pose on the red carpet!
Then, Chris and Jennifer are joined by 'Way of the Warrior Kid' co-star Jude Hill and author Jocko Willink to discuss the film's inspiration, the training behind it and the power of mentorship!
Plus, an emotional, heartwarming surprise awaits Chris from his high school coaches and mentors.
Video Clips
Chris Pratt Defends His Controversial Holiday Traditions
Chris Pratt on Life with Arnold Schwarzenegger as His Father-in-Law
Chris Pratt Shows Off the 3 Red-Carpet Poses He Learned from Rob Lowe
Chris Pratt & Jocko Willink on the Power of Discipline, Mentorship, and Never Giving Up
Chris Pratt Gets an Emotional Surprise from His High School Coaches
'The Jennifer Hudson Show' airs on weekdays. Check local listings or visit www.jenniferhudsonshow.com.
Social Handles
Instagram: @jenniferhudsonshow
Twitter: @JHudShow
Facebook: @JenniferHudsonShow
TikTok: @jenniferhudsonshow
Photo Credit: Chris Haston/Warner Bros.
Photo Credit: Chris Haston/Warner Bros.
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