Chris O'Donnell on 9-1-1: NASHVILLE Season 2 and Having Three Kids in NYC

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Chris O'Donnell discussed the second season of 9-1-1: NASHVILLE and life as a parent of children living in New York City during an appearance on LIVE WITH KELLY AND MARK. In conversation with hosts Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos, the actor covered both his current television work and a change underway at home.

In the first clip, O'Donnell talks about what is happening in Season 2 of 9-1-1: NASHVILLE. The segment is built around the new season of the series, with O'Donnell giving the hosts an update on where the show stands as it moves into its second year.

The second clip turns to family. O'Donnell describes visiting his children who are now living in New York City after college. Three of his kids live in the city, which leaves one child still at home. He told the hosts that this puts him close to becoming an empty nester, a shift he addressed as part of the discussion about his trips to see his kids.

Taken together, the two clips pair a look at the new season of 9-1-1: NASHVILLE with O'Donnell's account of balancing work and family as his children settle into life after college. Neither segment announces additional projects, so the conversation stays on the current season and his household.

The appearance is the latest from a run of guests on the daytime program. Earlier this week, Justin Hartley told the hosts he plans to keep performing his own stunts in TRACKER, another series conversation held in the same Live with Kelly and Mark studio.

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