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Chris O'Donnell and Drew Barrymore Recreate MAD LOVE Car Scene

The actors reflected on their shared film work during the sit-down.

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Chris O'Donnell and Drew Barrymore revisited their work together and recreated one of their most memorable scenes from MAD LOVE during a sit-down on The Drew Barrymore Show. The pair looked back at some of the films they made together, and O'Donnell reacted as Barrymore staged her own recreation of the film's car scene.

MAD LOVE paired O'Donnell and Barrymore on screen, and the conversation gave both a chance to reflect on that collaboration and the other projects they have shared. The segment centers on the car scene, which Barrymore recreated for O'Donnell.

Barrymore's talk show has recently hosted a run of guests discussing their current work. Marc Maron spoke with her about working with Owen Wilson in THE STICK and his podcast, as covered in Marc Maron Discusses THE STICK, His Podcast, and Grief After Lynn Shelton's Death.

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