My guest this week is author Deborah Phillips whose new book is titled: AND THIS IS MY FRIEND SANDY — SANDY WILSON’S THE BOY FRIEND, LONDON THEATRE AND GAY CULTURE. Sandy Wilson's The Boyfriend — for which he wrote the book, music, & lyrics — is one of the most successful British musicals of all time.
Chris O'Donnell Reflects on NCIS: LOS ANGELES Friendship With LL COOL J
The actor discussed his new series and the colleague he spent the most time with on NCIS: LOS ANGELES.
Chris O'Donnell sat down with Drew Barrymore on The Drew Barrymore Show to talk about his time on NCIS: LOS ANGELES and the friendship he built there with LL Cool J. O'Donnell described LL Cool J as the co-star he spent the most time with, aside from his wife.
The conversation also touched on O'Donnell's current project, 9-1-1: NASHVILLE, which he discussed with Barrymore during the appearance.
O'Donnell's appearance is part of a run of recent guests on the daytime program. Prior BroadwayWorld coverage includes Marc Maron discussing THE STICK, his podcast, and grief after the death of Lynn Shelton, as well as John Malkovich's sit-down about WILD HORSE NINE and Meghann Fahy's conversation about THE GOOD DAUGHTER.
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