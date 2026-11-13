My guest this week is author Deborah Phillips whose new book is titled: AND THIS IS MY FRIEND SANDY — SANDY WILSON’S THE BOY FRIEND, LONDON THEATRE AND GAY CULTURE. Sandy Wilson's The Boyfriend — for which he wrote the book, music, & lyrics — is one of the most successful British musicals of all time.
Chris O'Donnell Reflects on MAD LOVE and BATMAN FOREVER With Drew Barrymore
The actor also discussed his series 9-1-1: NASHVILLE during a sit-down with the host.
Chris O'Donnell looked back on his past collaborations with host Drew Barrymore during a sit-down on The Drew Barrymore Show, where the conversation covered what it was like working with her on MAD LOVE and BATMAN FOREVER.
O'Donnell also appeared to discuss his current series, 9-1-1: NASHVILLE. The discussion moved between his latest television work and the projects he and Barrymore shared earlier in their careers, with the two reflecting on the years since they worked together.
The segment is part of a run of recent Barrymore Show conversations with actors promoting their current projects. Barrymore also sat down with John Malkovich, who discussed WILD HORSE NINE, working with Sam Rockwell, and making BEING JOHN MALKOVICH, and with Marc Maron and Meghann Fahy.
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