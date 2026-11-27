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ABC News' Chris Connelly previewed the holiday movie slate on Good Morning America, pointing viewers to new releases opening over Thanksgiving weekend and in the weeks ahead, with a major release arriving one week before Christmas.

Connelly said the trailer for Avengers: Doomsday is the most viewed Disney movie trailer ever. He noted that the final trailer racked up more than half a billion views in its first 24 hours online, making it the second most viewed trailer ever. The film opens December 18, and Connelly identified Robert Downey Jr. as starring as Victor von Doom. "We'll have a lot more to share with you about Avengers Doomsday in the weeks ahead," he told the anchors.

Connelly also highlighted Disney's animated film HEXED, which features Jodie Foster as the monarch of a magical realm, Rashida Jones as a protective parent and Hailee Steinfeld as Billy Doe. He said Steinfeld also sings the Cars song Magic over the credits. BroadwayWorld previously covered the cast discussing the film in Jodie Foster, Hailee Steinfeld, Rashida Jones on Disney's HEXED.

Other titles in the preview included Brad Pitt returning as Cliff Booth, Ben Stiller's return in Fockers-in-law, with Ariana Grande joining the fourth film in the series, and Hershey, a biopic of the Pennsylvania chocolatier with Finn Wittrock and Alexandra Daddario. For home viewing, Connelly pointed to Hallmark's Holiday Ever After, starring Lacey Chabert in a Disney World story. He added that December brings Pedro Pascal to theaters in Behemoth, in which he plays a former child prodigy chess player.

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