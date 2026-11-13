Charlie Releases New Single Late Night Drinking Ahead of 27 Nov. Album

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Last Night From Glasgow (LNFG) has released a new single, Late Night Drinking, from Charlie. It is the opening track from the album of the same name, which the label will release officially on 27 Nov. The album is one that Alan McGee promised almost five years ago.

The label describes Charlie as 'terrific,' saying he is 'completely exhausting and never short of an idea' and has 'an infectious enthusiam.' This week he was writing with Stu Kidd, described as someone connected to Charlie not only by LNFG but by 'a shared love and understanding of the power of melody.'

Earlier, LNFG also highlighted Chris Thomson's Sweet Deceit. Signed copies are due to be collected from Thomson this Sunday, with shipping to follow for all who have pre-ordered.

Friday 13th Offer

To mark Friday 13th, the label is offering £13 off each item when Late Night Drinking on vinyl is bought with any other LNFG or PNFG release. Use code LND13Vinyl.

Buying the album on CD and using code LND13CD saves £13 off the pair.

Suggested Partner Albums

Kidd - I'm Still Me - Vinyl / CD / DL (Pre-order) - £27

Bogle - 2 EPs - Limited Edition Vinyl EP & DL (Pre-order) - £25

Vickie Paxton - With Death To Everything Once Known - LP / CD / DL - £25

BMX Bandits - My Chain - 20th Anniversary LP (Pre-order) - £28

The Pearlfishers - Paco and Joanne and Other Stories - LP / CD / DL - £28

F.O. Machete - Brace Position (pre-order) - £27

The label also thanked four members who have paid for junior memberships to be gifted to the next generation: 'You know who are you and we think you're the best!' Memberships are available through the LNFG shop.

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