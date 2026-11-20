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Celia Imrie described her role as a flirty barrister in WAR, her preference for crossing the Atlantic by ship, and a spirit animal reading she gave host Seth Meyers during an appearance on Late Night with Seth Meyers. Imrie plays a barrister who cross-examines Dominic West's character in the series, which is available on HBO Max.

Imrie, who lives in London and does not fly, said she travels to New York on the Queen Mary 2, a trip she said takes six or seven nights. She said she fenced during a recent crossing, joking that she scored a touch with a hit to her opponent's "goolies." Discussing WAR, she said West told her he "didn't stand a chance" because she spent the scene flirting with him. She also said she asked the make-up department for a dragon tattoo on her arm, which appears in one scene near the end, after hearing from her friend Rosamund Pike that a judge Pike met while researching her own role had one under her sleeve. Imrie said she is a dragon in the Chinese horoscope, so she chose a water dragon.

Meyers noted Imrie's new novel, The Last Curtain Call, which she writes with her friend and traveling companion Fidelis Morgan, and her memoir, The Elegant Hustle. Imrie also discussed The Animal Spirit Guidebook, a gift from her The Diplomat co-star Keri Russell, and had Meyers draw cards from the deck. He pulled a camel, a whale and a golden egg before Imrie found the otter in the book, with its description of "unobstructed joy, playfulness, contentment." The conversation ended as they turned to her time on the first season of Celebrity Traitors UK.

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