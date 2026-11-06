Cassatt String Quartet to Perform Three NYC Concerts in December Featuring Dvořák and Premiere of Hineni

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The Cassatt String Quartet, praised by The New York Times as 'an extraordinary quartet,' wraps up their 2026 fall season with a trio of concerts in NYC.

On December 5 at 7:30 p.m., the quartet performs highlights from Dvořák's Cypresses cycle alongside Daniel Strong Godfrey's Towards Light with guitarist Eliot Fisk at Bohemian National Hall (321 E 73rd St). 'Inspired by Dvořák: From Chamber Music to Jazz' is a celebration of 20 years of the Dvořák American Heritage Association (DAHA) concerts at the hall and is dedicated to Dvořák's legacy in composing, teaching, and inspiring music in all its diverse forms. The evening also features jazz saxophonist James Brandon Lewis performing his work Red Lilly and selections from his new album 'Calling Antonín.'

Also on December 13, the quartet heads to the Upper West Side to perform the NYC premiere of Gerald Cohen's Hineni (Here Am I) with shofar player Bar Zemach and pianist Jascha Nemtsov at 7 pm at the Ansche Chesed Synagogue (251 W 100th St.).

Concert Details

Friday, December 5 at 7:30 pm

Inspired by Dvořák: From Chamber Music to Jazz

Bohemian National Hall (321 E 73rd St, Manhattan)

Tickets

Program:

Antonín Dvořák: selections from Cypresses

Daniel Strong Godfrey: Toward Light, with guitarist Eliot Fisk

The program will also feature a performance from composer and saxophonist James Brandon Lewis, performing his work Red Lily and selections from 'Calling Antonín'

Sunday, December 13 at 5 pm

Tickets available at the door

Program:

Dvořák: selections from Cypresses

Mozart: String Quartet No. 15 in D minor

Florence Price: Five Folk Songs in Counterpoint

Sunday, December 13 at 7 pm

Ansche Chesed Synagogue (251 W 100th St, Manhattan)

Tickets

Program:

Gerald Cohen: Hineni (Here Am I), with shofar player Bar Zemach and pianist Jascha Nemtsov (NYC premiere)

The program will also feature vocal performances by Cantors Natasha Hirschhorn and Gerald Cohen.

About the Cassatt String Quartet

Hailed for its 'mighty rapport and relentless commitment,' the Cassatt String Quartet has performed throughout the world for four decades, with appearances at Alice Tully Hall and Weill Recital Hall; Tanglewood Music Center; the Kennedy Center; Théâtre des Champs-Elysées; Centro National de las Artes; Maeda Hall; and Beijing's Central Conservatory.

The Cassatt Quartet – founded in 1985 – now joyfully celebrates its 40th year with a busy 2025-2026 calendar of major performances, collaborations, and teaching. Their anniversary schedule includes performances in their hometown of New York City and across the U.S. with concerts, masterclasses, and workshops at institutions such as Bennington College, Bowdoin, Texas Tech, and Williams College, along with a new CSQ residency at the SUNY Purchase Conservatory of Music. This season also saw the release on the New Focus label of music by Daniel Strong Godfrey, featuring collaborations with guitarist Eliot Fisk, cellist Nicole Johnson, and pianist Ursula Oppens. In proud Cassatt Quartet fashion, this season and the years ahead will continue to center around premieres of new works, advocacy for living composers, and important CSQ commissions, with particular attention to the music of great American women composers: these include Joan Tower's String Quartet No. 7, debuted at Maverick Concerts in September 2025; a new string quartet by Laura Kaminsky; and a new piano quintet by Victoria Bond.

The members of the Cassatt Quartet are violinists Muneko Otani and Laura Jean Goldberg, violist Amy Galluzzo, and cellist Yi Qun Xu. The Quartet is named for Mary Cassatt, the great painter who – in addition to being the only American to exhibit in Paris alongside the Impressionists – did devoted, lifelong work in support of women's equality and right to vote.







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