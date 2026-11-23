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The Cassatt String Quartet, praised by The New York Times as 'an extraordinary quartet,' wraps up its 2026 fall season with a trio of concerts in NYC.

On December 5 at 7:30 p.m., the quartet performs highlights from Dvořák's Cypresses cycle alongside Daniel Strong Godfrey's Towards Light with guitarist Eliot Fisk at Bohemian National Hall (321 E 73rd St). 'Inspired by Dvořák: From Chamber Music to Jazz' is a celebration of 20 years of the Dvořák American Heritage Association (DAHA) concerts at the hall and is dedicated to Dvořák's legacy in composing, teaching, and inspiring music in all its diverse forms. The evening also features jazz saxophonist James Brandon Lewis performing his work Red Lilly and selections from his new album 'Calling Antonín.'

The following weekend, on December 13 at 5 pm, the Cassatts perform in Washington Heights at the intimate space at The Lounge at Hudson View Gardens (128 Pinehurst Ave.). The program features selections from Dvořák's Cypresses cycle, alongside Mozart's String Quartet No. 15 in D minor, and Florence Price's 5 Folk Songs in Counterpoint.

Also on December 13, the quartet heads to the Upper West Side to perform the NYC premiere of Gerald Cohen's Hineni (Here Am I) with shofar player Bar Zemach and pianist Jascha Nemtsov at 7 pm at the Ansche Chesed Synagogue (251 W 100th St.).

Event Details

Friday, December 5 at 7:30 pm

Inspired by Dvořák: From Chamber Music to Jazz

Bohemian National Hall (321 E 73rd St, Manhattan)

Tickets

Program:

Antonín Dvořák: selections from Cypresses

Daniel Strong Godfrey: Toward Light, with guitarist Eliot Fisk

The program will also feature a performance from composer and saxophonist James Brandon Lewis, performing his work Red Lily and selections from 'Calling Antonín'

Sunday, December 13 at 5 pm

The Lounge at Hudson View Gardens (128 Pinehurst Ave, Manhattan)

Tickets available at the door

Program:

Dvořák: selections from Cypresses

Mozart: String Quartet No. 15 in D minor

Florence Price: Five Folk Songs in Counterpoint

Sunday, December 13 at 7 pm

Ansche Chesed Synagogue (251 W 100th St, Manhattan)

Tickets

Program:

Gerald Cohen: Hineni (Here Am I), with shofar player Bar Zemach and pianist Jascha Nemtsov (NYC premiere)

The program will also feature vocal performances by Cantors Natasha Hirschhorn and Gerald Cohen.

About the Cassatt String Quartet

Hailed for its 'mighty rapport and relentless commitment,' the Cassatt String Quartet has captivated audiences around the world for four decades. Founded in 1985, the Quartet has performed at prestigious venues across North America, Europe and Asia. In the 2026–2027 season, the Quartet maintains its distinguished tradition of performances, recordings, educational residencies, and the commissioning of new works, including music by Joan Tower, Laura Kaminsky, Victoria Bond and Daniel Strong Godfrey.

Since 1995 CSQ has been ensemble-in-residence with the Seal Bay Festival of American Music in Maine. The members of the Cassatt String Quartet are violinists Muneko Otani and Laura Jean Goldberg, violist Amy Galluzzo, and cellist Yi Qun Xu. Named for the pioneering American painter Mary Cassatt, the Quartet reflects her legacy through its enduring commitment to artistic excellence, contemporary American music, and the advancement of women in the arts.







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