Casey Cott Stars in Psychological Thriller GAMES WE PLAY, Directed by Rachael Dahl

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Blue Fox Entertainment and Vertical announced the acquisition of Games We Play, a psychological thriller directed by Rachael Dahl in her feature directorial debut. Blue Fox Entertainment has acquired international rights, and the company will introduce the film to international buyers at the upcoming American Film Market (AFM). Vertical, which holds North American rights, will release the film in select theaters and on VOD on December 4, 2026.

The film stars Casey Cott (Riverdale) and Margot Pitts (CBS's FBI), who co-wrote the screenplay with Molly Scharlin Ben-Hamoo. Pitts also makes her feature debut with the project. Dylan McTee (Wrong Turn) and Adam Faison (Hellraiser) co-star.

Tapping into the increasingly resonant themes of social pressure, groupthink and the universal desire to belong, Games We Play follows Imogen (Pitts), who joins her boyfriend Jack (Cott) and his two childhood best friends, Gage (McTee) and Freddie (Faison), for a weekend getaway. When she finds herself the unmistakable outsider, Imogen becomes desperate to win their approval. But as she is forced to participate in a tournament of high-stakes games, the experience takes a sinister turn, pushing her to compromise her identity and instincts while questioning both her sanity and her safety. What begins as a pursuit of acceptance spirals into a chilling psychological game where the stakes are far more dangerous than fitting in.

The film is produced by Taryn Gates and Raza Rizvi, whose recent credits include the coming-of-age comedy Lemonade Blessing, which premiered in competition at the 2025 Tribeca Festival. The film was co-written and executive produced by Molly Scharlin Ben-Hamoo and Margot Pitts.

'Games We Play is a timely examination of the universal struggle for social survival, where the desire to belong can become just as dangerous as the fight to stay alive,' says co-writer and Executive Producer Molly Scharlin Ben-Hamoo. 'Rachael Dahl has crafted a compelling psychological thriller that taps into the pressures we all recognize, while taking them to a terrifying extreme. We are excited to partner with Vertical Entertainment and Blue Fox Entertainment to bring this story to audiences around the world.'

'Games We Play delivers the kind of suspenseful, character-driven thriller that we're excited to bring to international buyers,' said Blue Fox Entertainment president Lisa Gutberlet. With Rachael Dahl's fresh perspective behind the camera and a compelling cast led by Casey Cott and Margot Pitts, the film offers a gripping premise with strong international appeal. We're thrilled to introduce it to the global marketplace.'

'Rachael builds upon a fertile thriller premise by relentlessly ratcheting up the tension, creating a palpable sense of dread that permeates throughout. The exceptional performances from the cast enrich the timely subject matter, and paired with some shocking twists, it's a film built to provoke audiences that we look forward to unveiling in North America this December,' says Tony Piantedosi, Senior Vice President of Acquisitions at Vertical.

Rachael Dahl is a USC alum whose short film Model Citizen has garnered more than 100,000 views on the YouTube channel Alter. Rachael is represented by Bright Leicht Content.

Casey Cott is best known for playing Kevin Keller across all seven seasons of The CW's Riverdale. His credits also include Broadway's Moulin Rouge! The Musical! and the feature Asking for It, which premiered at Tribeca. Pitts has appeared in the television series FBI and The Bold and the Beautiful. McTee's credits include Roswell, New Mexico, while Faison has appeared in Everything's Gonna Be Okay and the 2022 Hellraiser reboot.

The deals with Blue Fox Entertainment and Vertical were negotiated by Gates & Rizvi.

About Blue Fox Entertainment

Blue Fox Entertainment Group is a vertically integrated entertainment company operating across film financing, international sales, domestic distribution, digital entertainment, and premium theatrical exhibition. Through its family of companies - including Blue Fox Entertainment, Blue Fox Entertainment Canada, Blue Fox Financing, Red Hound Entertainment, and The Cinemas, its luxury cinema operations in Los Angeles and New York City - the company supports filmmakers at every stage of a project's lifecycle, from development and production through worldwide sales, North American distribution, and theatrical exhibition.

Blue Fox Entertainment's recent international sales titles include Big Girls Don't Cry, which recently premiered in competition at the 2026 Sundance Film Festival, starring Ani Palmer, Rain Spencer and Noah Taylor; all three films in the hit Tubi Original YA Sidelined franchise, based on the Wattpad sensation and starring TikTok influencer Noah Beck and Siena Agudong — including Sidelined: The QB and Me, known internationally as The Bad Boy and Me, Sidelined 2: Intercepted, known internationally as The Bad Boy and Me 2, and Sidelined 3: Touchdown, known internationally as The Bad Boy and Me 3; How to Lose a Popularity Contest starring TikTok Influencer Chase Hudson and Sara Waisglass; Kissing is the Easy Part, a YA rom-com directed by Fawzia Mirza and based on the Wattpad novel, starring Asher Angel and Paris Berelc; Adam MacDonald's horror thriller This is Not a Test, starring Olivia Holt, Froy Gutierrez, and Luke MacFarlane; and Nat Boltt's heartwarming comedic adventure Holy Days starring Judy Davis, Miriam Margolyes and Jacki Weaver.

Blue Fox Entertainment's recent releases include the documentary Brunello: The Gracious Visionary, directed by Oscar-winner Giuseppe Tornatore (Cinema Paradiso), chronicling the life, philosophy, and empire of Italian fashion designer Brunello Cucinelli; the award-winning animated feature Kensuke's Kingdom starring Cillian Murphy, Sally Hawkins, Ken Watanabe and Aaron MacGregor; the sci-fi adventure XENO produced by Kevin Hart and his global entertainment company Hartbeat, starring Lulu Wilson, Wrenn Schmidt, Paul Schneider and Omari Hardwick; the inspirational true story Lost on a Mountain in Maine produced by Sylvester Stallone; Hard Miles starring Matthew Modine and Sean Astin, Aristotle and Dante Discover the Secrets of the Universe, based on the bestselling novel and produced by Lin-Manuel Miranda; the acclaimed stop-motion animation The Inventor featuring the voices of Stephen Fry, Daisy Ridley and Marion Cotillard, the animated features Tafiti: Across the Desert and A Sloth Story, and director Gilles de Maistre's family-friendly adventures Autumn and the Black Jaguar and The Wolf and the Lion.

bluefoxentertainment.com

About Vertical

Vertical's current and upcoming theatrical slate includes Lauren Miller Rogen's Babies starring Anna Kendrick and Seth Rogen with its world premiere at TIFF 2026; Padraic McKinley's The Weight starring Ethan Hawke and Russell Crowe; Mark Heyman's Pendulum starring Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Phoebe Dynevor, Norman Reedus, Jena Malone, and Jacki Weaver and produced by Darren Aronofsky; Andrew Niccol's sequel Lords of War starring Nicolas Cage and Bill Skarsgård; Kevin Hamedani's The Saviors starring Adam Scott and Danielle Deadwyler, and Donald Petrie's The Last Resort starring Daisy Ridley and Alden Ehrenreich; recent titles include Ben Gregor's The Magic Faraway Tree starring Andrew Garfield and Claire Foy; Alice Winocour's Couture starring Angelina Jolie; Olivier Assayas' The Wizard of the Kremlin starring Paul Dano, Jude Law, Alicia Vikander, and Jeffrey Wright; and Luc Besson's Dracula starring Caleb Landry Jones, Christoph Waltz, and Zoë Bleu. For more information about Vertical, go to www.Vert-Ent.com.

Photo Credit: Courtesy GAMES WE PLAY







Photo Credit: Courtesy GAMES WE PLAY

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