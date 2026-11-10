Carson Daly Receives Standing Ovation on THE VOICE Over TODAY Role

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Carson Daly was greeted with a standing ovation while hosting THE VOICE on Monday night, a moment recognizing his newest assignment as co-host of Saturday TODAY. TODAY shared footage of the reception, which came during the live NBC singing competition broadcast.

Daly is the host of THE VOICE, the NBC competition series on which contestants perform for a panel of coaches. The ovation was tied specifically to his new role on Saturday TODAY, the weekend edition of the NBC morning program, rather than to any contestant performance or competition result.

The Monday episode was the Y2K-themed installment of the season, in which contestants performed songs from the 1990s and 2000s. As previously reported by BroadwayWorld, that episode was set to be followed by a new installment of Line of Fire, with TODAY sharing a sneak peek of both programs ahead of the broadcast.

The clip shows the audience rising to applaud Daly as he hosted, marking the Saturday TODAY co-hosting news in front of the THE VOICE studio crowd.

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