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Carson Daly Previews Another Y2K Week on THE VOICE

The Saturday TODAY co-host and THE VOICE host looked ahead to the nostalgia-themed episodes.

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Carson Daly shared what viewers can expect from another nostalgia-filled Y2K Week on THE VOICE, a stretch of the NBC singing competition centered on early 2000s hits. Daly appeared on Saturday TODAY, where he serves as co-host, to preview the theme.

The Y2K theme has already been part of the current season. As previously reported by BroadwayWorld, contestants performed music from the '90s and 2000s on a Monday episode that was followed by a new installment of Line of Fire. Daly hosts THE VOICE and was greeted with a standing ovation during that broadcast in recognition of his new Saturday TODAY role.

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