"OMG you guys!" LEGALLY BLONDE is more respected now than when it premiered on Broadway in 2007. Today, we explore what happened then, and what has changed since! Joining us is original Broadway "Brooke Wyndam" turned director/choreographer Nikki Snelson (ANNIE GET YOUR GUN, SWEET CHARITY, A CHORUS LINE).
Carson Daly Previews Another Y2K Week on THE VOICE
The Saturday TODAY co-host and THE VOICE host looked ahead to the nostalgia-themed episodes.
Carson Daly shared what viewers can expect from another nostalgia-filled Y2K Week on THE VOICE, a stretch of the NBC singing competition centered on early 2000s hits. Daly appeared on Saturday TODAY, where he serves as co-host, to preview the theme.
The Y2K theme has already been part of the current season. As previously reported by BroadwayWorld, contestants performed music from the '90s and 2000s on a Monday episode that was followed by a new installment of Line of Fire. Daly hosts THE VOICE and was greeted with a standing ovation during that broadcast in recognition of his new Saturday TODAY role.
Weekly top stories - unsubscribe anytime.
Popular episode