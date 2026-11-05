Carrie Coon on Taylor Swift, Matt Damon and THE GILDED AGE

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Carrie Coon says Taylor Swift should appear on THE GILDED AGE, and she discussed Swift's impression of her character, Bertha Russell, during a conversation on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. Coon also talked about the show's new season and a story involving Matt Damon and David Letterman appearing as extras on the HBO period drama.

Coon plays Bertha Russell in THE GILDED AGE, which is created, written and executive produced by Julian Fellowes. According to prior BroadwayWorld coverage, Christine Baranski plays Agnes van Rhijn and Cynthia Nixon plays Ada Brooks. Season 4 follows the Russell family as they reckon with the consequences of Bertha's rise in society, while Agnes seizes an opportunity to regain her position, Marian forges a new path, and Peggy works to be accepted by her future in-laws.

During the appearance, Coon also spoke about her new film The Liberation. The segment moved between the film and the series, including the extras anecdote involving Damon and Letterman.

The new season of THE GILDED AGE is eight episodes released weekly on HBO Max. Coon previously joined castmates Morgan Spector, Cynthia Nixon, Louisa Jacobson and Denée Benton on Good Morning America to preview Season 4 storylines.

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