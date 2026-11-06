Caroline Dubois to Face Stephanie Han for Unified Lightweight Titles in El Paso

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Most Valuable Promotions (MVP) announced that undefeated world champions Caroline Dubois (14-0-1, 5 KOs) and Stephanie Han (13-0, 3 KOs) will clash in a highly anticipated lightweight unification showdown on Saturday, Feb. 20, 2027, at GECU Arena at the Don Haskins Center in El Paso, Texas. With the WBO, WBC and WBA world titles on the line, the bout will headline a major night of MVPW championship boxing as Han prepares for the biggest fight of her professional career in front of her hometown fans. Dubois vs. Han will air live on Sky Sports in UK prime time and on the ESPN App in the US, available to ESPN Unlimited and ESPN Select (formerly ESPN+) subscribers.

Fans can sign up for presale for MVPW-09: Dubois vs. Han HERE. Public on-sale begins Thursday, December 3, at 10 a.m. MT on Ticketmaster.com.

MVPW showcases the sport's most elite fighters with championship bouts on every card and will always feature a main card composed entirely of female fighters, with an undercard including a mix of female and male bouts. Dubois vs. Han will mark MVPW-09, with details on MVPW-08 to be announced shortly.

The announcement comes as the two champions head to Arlington, Texas, for their first face-to-face meeting as special guests at fight week of MVPW-07: Turhan vs. Baumgardner, a championship supercard live on ESPN and ESPN Deportes from College Park Center on Sunday, November 8. Dubois and Han will appear as special guests during the MVPW-07 fight week press conference at Texas Live! in Arlington, Texas on Friday, November 6, at 6 p.m. CT, and will then be in attendance at the event on Sunday, giving fans an early preview of their 2027 showdown.

Caroline Dubois (14-0-1, 5 KOs), MVP's undefeated unified WBC and WBO lightweight world champion and The Ring lightweight champion, is one of the most accomplished young talents in women's boxing. Fighting out of London, England, the southpaw known as 'Sweet Caroline' enjoyed a decorated amateur career that included gold at the 2018 Youth Olympic Games, four European Youth Championships and representing Great Britain at the Tokyo Olympics. Turning professional in 2022, Dubois quickly established herself as a dominant force in the lightweight division, capturing the WBC world title before unifying the WBC and WBO championships with a victory over Terri Harper at MVPW-01 in April 2026, also claiming The Ring lightweight crown. She most recently defended her titles against Amelia Moore in August and now looks to add the WBA championship to her collection in the biggest unification fight of her professional career.

Caroline Dubois said: 'I can't wait to get back in the ring and I can't wait to go into Stephanie Han's hometown and add another world title to my collection. I respect what she's accomplished, but I'm coming to El Paso to take her title and show everyone why I'm the best lightweight in the world. These are the kinds of fights I've been working toward my entire career. I want all the belts, I want the biggest fights, and I want to prove myself against the best. On Saturday, February 20, I'm coming to make a statement and take another step toward becoming undisputed. A big thank you to MVP and Sky for making this fight happen and continuing to give women's boxing the platform it deserves.'

Stephanie Han (13-0, 3 KOs), MVP's undefeated WBA lightweight world champion, is an El Paso native, devoted mother of two, veteran of the El Paso Police Department and former beauty pageant competitor whose remarkable journey has made her one of the most compelling figures in women's boxing. Known as 'The Enforcer,' Han captured the vacant WBA lightweight world title with a first-round knockout of Hannah Terlep in February 2025 and has since successfully defended her championship three times, including back-to-back victories over boxing legend Holly Holm. Most recently, Han defeated Holm in front of her hometown fans in El Paso on May 30, further cementing her status as one of the division's elite champions. She will now face the biggest challenge of her career at GECU Arena at the Don Haskins Center, with an opportunity to unify three major world titles.

Stephanie Han said: 'This fight is a dream come true! Finally, I have the opportunity to unify titles in my division and get one step closer to becoming the undisputed queen of the lightweight division! To be able to fight at home at GECU Arena at the Don Haskins Center is incredibly special, and I'm grateful to MVP for their support to make this happen. I invite all of El Paso to come out and support on Saturday, February 20 and witness this moment.'

Nakisa Bidarian, CEO of Most Valuable Promotions, said: 'Caroline Dubois and Stephanie Han are two undefeated world champions at the top of one of the deepest and most competitive divisions in boxing. Stephanie's story is remarkable. She's a police officer, a mother, a former beauty queen and a world champion who has become a source of pride for El Paso. Caroline has established herself as one of the most talented young champions in the sport, and bringing these two women together with three major world titles on the line is a huge moment for MVP and women's boxing. El Paso has shown up for its hometown hero time and time again, so we owed it to this city to bring one of the biggest fights in boxing to GECU Arena at the Don Haskins Center on Saturday, February 20, live in UK prime time on Sky Sports and live on the ESPN App in the US.'

Additional details, including the full fight card and further event information, will be announced in the coming weeks.

About Most Valuable Promotions

Most Valuable Promotions (MVP) is a global combat sports and entertainment company built for the next generation of athletes and fans. The company operates across boxing, mixed martial arts, live events, media, content, athlete development, and global distribution, with a fighter-first philosophy centered on equitable compensation, maximum visibility, and long-term brand building.

Led by Nakisa Bidarian and Jake Paul, MVP promotes some of the world's biggest combat sports events and represents a roster of nearly 400 elite athletes, including world champions, titleholders, contenders, and emerging stars. MVP's portfolio includes MVP, MVPW, and MVP MMA, bringing together premier boxing and mixed martial arts properties under one global brand.

Through partnerships with leading media and distribution platforms including Netflix, ESPN, Sky Sports, and an extensive international network reaching fans across more than 170 countries, MVP delivers world-class competition and entertainment to audiences worldwide. By combining elite athletes, premium live events, compelling storytelling, and global media reach, MVP is building the future of combat sports.

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