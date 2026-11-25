NEW! TV Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for TV & beyond. No password required. Sign Up







Cameron Mathison talked about shooting A SWEET CHRISTMAS ANNIVERSARY in Budapest during an appearance on Good Morning America. The film is the third installment of the Sweet Christmas franchise and follows a couple's romantic holiday getaway that takes an unexpected turn. Mathison plays Sam, opposite the character Sophie.

Mathison said the couple fell in love in the first film and married in the second, and the new movie centers on their anniversary. "There's a lot of challenges that Sam goes through. Loses his luggage," he said. He also pointed to a new mystery man in the series and a mystery song that runs through the story, along with Sophie and Sam helping another couple find love.

The production filmed during the actual holiday season, which Mathison said is unusual for the genre. "It's the first time I've ever shot a Christmas movie at Christmas, never mind in one of the most beautiful cities ever," he said. Locations included Buda Castle on the Danube River and a hotel, with overnight shoots running from midnight until noon the next day. A clip shown during the segment included a scene set on a private jet with a Christmas tree on board.

Mathison also weighed in on Dancing with the Stars ahead of that night's finale, naming Ezra Frick as his pick for the Mirrorball trophy. He said he interviewed Frick on Good Morning America when Frick was a child. A SWEET CHRISTMAS ANNIVERSARY is streaming now on Great American Pure Flix and airs Friday on Great American Family and GFM Plus.

Broadway news in your inbox

Weekly top stories - unsubscribe anytime. Text me breaking news - biggest stories on your phone