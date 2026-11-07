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Caitlin Clark Talks WNBA Dream, Children's Book and Nike Bracelet Shoes

The basketball player also tested her aim by tossing cheeseballs into the host's mouth.

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Caitlin Clark talked about fulfilling her childhood dream of playing in the WNBA and about her new children's book during an appearance on THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING Jimmy Fallon. The conversation with host Jimmy Fallon also touched on her Nike friendship bracelet shoes, known as Caitlin 1s.

Clark discussed releasing EXTRAordinary! A Little EXTRA to Reach BIG Dreams, a children's book. She spoke with Fallon about making it to the WNBA, describing the milestone as the realization of a goal she held from childhood, according to the segment's description.

The appearance also included a game portion. Clark shot cheeseballs into Fallon's mouth, with the segment noting the precise accuracy of her tosses. The bit placed the basketball player in a shooting challenge with the late-night host as her target.

THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING Jimmy Fallon airs weeknights at 11:35pm ET/10:35c on NBC, with episodes also available to stream on Peacock.

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