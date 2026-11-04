Season 2, Episode 5: Behind every summer is a community that keeps Fire Island alive. This episode explores the history of the beloved Pines Pantry through the eyes of its iconic Pantry Girls, alongside the volunteer firefighters of The Pines and Cherry Grove who protect the island from fires, hurricanes, beach erosion, and an uncertain future.
Cage the Elephant Perform MAKE IT EASY on Kimmel
The band delivered the song as a musical guest on the ABC late-night program.
Cage the Elephant performed their song Make It Easy as a musical guest on Jimmy Kimmel Live, the ABC late-night talk show. The segment placed the band on Kimmel's stage for a full performance of the track.
Jimmy Kimmel serves as host and executive producer of the program, which has been nominated for an Emmy Award. The show regularly features musical performances alongside its comedy segments and celebrity interviews, and Make It Easy was the song the band selected for this appearance.
Musical performances have been a recurring part of the program's recent run. Foo Fighters held a week-long residency on the show, which included performances of Your Favorite Toy and Baker Street, along with a conversation between frontman Dave Grohl and Kimmel.
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