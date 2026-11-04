Cage the Elephant Perform MAKE IT EASY on Kimmel

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Cage the Elephant performed their song Make It Easy as a musical guest on Jimmy Kimmel Live, the ABC late-night talk show. The segment placed the band on Kimmel's stage for a full performance of the track.

Jimmy Kimmel serves as host and executive producer of the program, which has been nominated for an Emmy Award. The show regularly features musical performances alongside its comedy segments and celebrity interviews, and Make It Easy was the song the band selected for this appearance.

Musical performances have been a recurring part of the program's recent run. Foo Fighters held a week-long residency on the show, which included performances of Your Favorite Toy and Baker Street, along with a conversation between frontman Dave Grohl and Kimmel.

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