"OMG you guys!" LEGALLY BLONDE is more respected now than when it premiered on Broadway in 2007. Today, we explore what happened then, and what has changed since! Joining us is original Broadway "Brooke Wyndam" turned director/choreographer Nikki Snelson (ANNIE GET YOUR GUN, SWEET CHARITY, A CHORUS LINE).
COVER GIRL Arrives on 4K Ultra HD Disc With Rita Hayworth and Gene Kelly
the 1944 musical, directed by Charles Vidor, includes new commentary by film historian Steven C. Smith and a featurette on Gene Kelly.
Sony Pictures Home Entertainment will release COVER GIRL on 4K Ultra HD Disc on January 19th. The 1944 Technicolor musical stars Rita Hayworth and Gene Kelly.
Synopsis
Rita Hayworth and Gene Kelly star in this magical, colorful musical about a showgirl who becomes highly successful and hugely unhappy. COVER GIRL boasts a sparkling Academy Award-winning score and includes the enduring ballad 'Long Ago and Far Away,' which received an Academy Award nomination for Best Song (1944). COVER GIRL also received three other Oscar nominations, Best Sound Recording, Best Art Direction (Color) and Best Cinematography (Color).
Disc Details & Bonus Materials
4K Ultra HD Disc
Feature presented in 4K with Dolby Vision, restored from the original camera negative
English Mono DTS-HD MA
Special Features:
ALL NEW: Commentary with Film Historian Steven C. Smith
ALL NEW: Put Me to the Test - Gene Kelly and Cover Girl Featurette
Baz Luhrmann on Cover Girl
Cast and Crew
Directed By: Charles Vidor
Produced By: Arthur Schwartz
Adaptation By: Marion Parsonnet and Paul Gangelin
Screenplay By: Virginia Van Upp
Cast: Rita Hayworth, Gene Kelly
Specs
Run Time: Approx. 107 Minutes
Rating: Not Rated
4K UHD Feature Picture: 2160p Ultra High Definition, 1.37:1
4K UHD Feature Audio: English Mono DTS-HD MA
For More Information
X: @SonyPicsAtHome
Instagram: @SonyPicsAtHome
Facebook: facebook.com/SonyPicsAtHome
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/c/sonypictures
About Sony Pictures
Sony Pictures Entertainment (SPE) is a subsidiary of Tokyo-based Sony Corporation. SPE's global operations encompass motion picture production, acquisition, and distribution; television production, acquisition, and distribution; television networks; digital content creation and distribution; operation of studio facilities; and development of new entertainment products, services and technologies. Sony Pictures Television operates dozens of wholly-owned or joint-venture production companies around the world. SPE's Motion Picture Group production organizations include Columbia Pictures, Screen Gems, TriStar Pictures, 3000 Pictures, Sony Pictures Animation, Stage 6 Films, AFFIRM Films, and Sony Pictures Classics. For additional information, visit http://www.sonypictures.com/corp/divisions.html.
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