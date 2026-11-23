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Sony Pictures Home Entertainment will release COVER GIRL on 4K Ultra HD Disc on January 19th. The 1944 Technicolor musical stars Rita Hayworth and Gene Kelly.

Synopsis

Rita Hayworth and Gene Kelly star in this magical, colorful musical about a showgirl who becomes highly successful and hugely unhappy. COVER GIRL boasts a sparkling Academy Award-winning score and includes the enduring ballad 'Long Ago and Far Away,' which received an Academy Award nomination for Best Song (1944). COVER GIRL also received three other Oscar nominations, Best Sound Recording, Best Art Direction (Color) and Best Cinematography (Color).

Disc Details & Bonus Materials

4K Ultra HD Disc

Feature presented in 4K with Dolby Vision, restored from the original camera negative

English Mono DTS-HD MA

Special Features:

ALL NEW: Commentary with Film Historian Steven C. Smith

ALL NEW: Put Me to the Test - Gene Kelly and Cover Girl Featurette

Baz Luhrmann on Cover Girl

Cast and Crew

Directed By: Charles Vidor

Produced By: Arthur Schwartz

Adaptation By: Marion Parsonnet and Paul Gangelin

Screenplay By: Virginia Van Upp

Cast: Rita Hayworth, Gene Kelly

Specs

Run Time: Approx. 107 Minutes

Rating: Not Rated

4K UHD Feature Picture: 2160p Ultra High Definition, 1.37:1

4K UHD Feature Audio: English Mono DTS-HD MA

For More Information

X: @SonyPicsAtHome

Instagram: @SonyPicsAtHome

Facebook: facebook.com/SonyPicsAtHome

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/c/sonypictures

About Sony Pictures

Sony Pictures Entertainment (SPE) is a subsidiary of Tokyo-based Sony Corporation. SPE's global operations encompass motion picture production, acquisition, and distribution; television production, acquisition, and distribution; television networks; digital content creation and distribution; operation of studio facilities; and development of new entertainment products, services and technologies. Sony Pictures Television operates dozens of wholly-owned or joint-venture production companies around the world. SPE's Motion Picture Group production organizations include Columbia Pictures, Screen Gems, TriStar Pictures, 3000 Pictures, Sony Pictures Animation, Stage 6 Films, AFFIRM Films, and Sony Pictures Classics. For additional information, visit http://www.sonypictures.com/corp/divisions.html.





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