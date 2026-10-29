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CONFESSION Trailer & Poster Released Ahead of Daily Wire Debut

The film features an ensemble cast including Jennifer Jason Leigh, Kodi Smit-McPhee, and Nick Nolte in Marhoul's historical drama.

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CONFESSION Trailer & Poster Released Ahead of Daily Wire Debut

CONFESSION, the upcoming drama starring Rob Lowe, James Franco, Jennifer Jason Leigh, Kodi Smit-McPhee, Nick Nolte, Richard Brake, Emile Hirsch, Brad Dourif, and DEAN NORRIS, will be available exclusively on The Daily Wire on Wednesday, November 11.

The film is directed by Václav Marhoul (THE PAINTED BIRD) and written by Ben Shapiro. It is produced by Dallas Sonnier, Ben Shapiro, Rob Lowe, Travis Mills, and Amanda Presmyk.

Cinematography is by Peter Menzies Jr. The production designer is Vincent Reynaud. Makeup and prosthetics are by Jeff Dawn. Casting is by David Guglielmo.

Logline

In Stalin's 1938 Moscow, a disillusioned former literature professor, Alexei, is arrested and brought to the infamous Lubyanka Prison. There, Alexei faces interrogation by his brilliant and brutal former student, Vladimir.

Not Rated | Drama, History | 130 minutes | USA | 2026

CONFESSION Trailer & Poster Released Ahead of Daily Wire Debut Image

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