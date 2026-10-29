Season 2, Episode 5: Behind every summer is a community that keeps Fire Island alive. This episode explores the history of the beloved Pines Pantry through the eyes of its iconic Pantry Girls, alongside the volunteer firefighters of The Pines and Cherry Grove who protect the island from fires, hurricanes, beach erosion, and an uncertain future.
CONFESSION Trailer & Poster Released Ahead of Daily Wire Debut
The film features an ensemble cast including Jennifer Jason Leigh, Kodi Smit-McPhee, and Nick Nolte in Marhoul's historical drama.
CONFESSION, the upcoming drama starring Rob Lowe, James Franco, Jennifer Jason Leigh, Kodi Smit-McPhee, Nick Nolte, Richard Brake, Emile Hirsch, Brad Dourif, and DEAN NORRIS, will be available exclusively on The Daily Wire on Wednesday, November 11.
The film is directed by Václav Marhoul (THE PAINTED BIRD) and written by Ben Shapiro. It is produced by Dallas Sonnier, Ben Shapiro, Rob Lowe, Travis Mills, and Amanda Presmyk.
Cinematography is by Peter Menzies Jr. The production designer is Vincent Reynaud. Makeup and prosthetics are by Jeff Dawn. Casting is by David Guglielmo.
Logline
In Stalin's 1938 Moscow, a disillusioned former literature professor, Alexei, is arrested and brought to the infamous Lubyanka Prison. There, Alexei faces interrogation by his brilliant and brutal former student, Vladimir.
Not Rated | Drama, History | 130 minutes | USA | 2026
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