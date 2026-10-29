CONFESSION Trailer & Poster Released Ahead of Daily Wire Debut

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CONFESSION, the upcoming drama starring Rob Lowe, James Franco, Jennifer Jason Leigh, Kodi Smit-McPhee, Nick Nolte, Richard Brake, Emile Hirsch, Brad Dourif, and DEAN NORRIS, will be available exclusively on The Daily Wire on Wednesday, November 11.

The film is directed by Václav Marhoul (THE PAINTED BIRD) and written by Ben Shapiro. It is produced by Dallas Sonnier, Ben Shapiro, Rob Lowe, Travis Mills, and Amanda Presmyk.

Cinematography is by Peter Menzies Jr. The production designer is Vincent Reynaud. Makeup and prosthetics are by Jeff Dawn. Casting is by David Guglielmo.

Logline

In Stalin's 1938 Moscow, a disillusioned former literature professor, Alexei, is arrested and brought to the infamous Lubyanka Prison. There, Alexei faces interrogation by his brilliant and brutal former student, Vladimir.

Not Rated | Drama, History | 130 minutes | USA | 2026





Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 2 Days 11 Hrs 06 Min 13 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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