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CONCESSIONS Now Available on Digital and VOD Platforms

The ensemble comedy marks Bouzidi's feature directorial debut and celebrates cinema with a cast including Josh Hamilton and Lana Rockwell.

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CONCESSIONS Now Available on Digital and VOD Platforms

CONCESSIONS, the indie ensemble comedy from writer/director Mas Bouzidi, is now available on digital and VOD for rental and purchase on platforms including Prime Video, Apple TV, Fandango at Home, Google Play and YouTube.

Marking Bouzidi's feature directorial debut, the film stars Steven Ogg (Better Call Saul, The Walking Dead), Josh Hamilton, Lana Rockwell, Ivory Aquino, Nate Odenkirk, and the late Michael Madsen in one of his final screen performances.

Synopsis

As the Royal Alamo Cinema closes its doors for good, jaded staff, eccentric patrons, and an unhinged manager stumble through one last night at the movies — grappling with busted dreams, bad popcorn, and bittersweet goodbyes.

At a time when movie theaters are closing their doors across the country, CONCESSIONS is a timely, funny, and deeply affectionate tribute to the communal magic of going to the movies. Shot on 16MM and premiered in 35MM, the film celebrates the craft of filmmaking as much as the places we watch it. It also offers audiences a final chance to see the late Michael Madsen on screen, alongside a standout ensemble led by Steven Ogg and Josh Hamilton. For anyone who has ever worked a box office, swept up popcorn, or fallen in love with cinema in a dark theater, CONCESSIONS is a nostalgic hangout comedy in the tradition of Clerks, Slacker, and Dazed and Confused, and a reminder of why the big screen still matters.

Credits

Starring Steven Ogg, Josh Hamilton, Michael Madsen, Lana Rockwell, Ivory Aquino, Rob Riordan, and Jonathan Lorenzo Price

Written and Directed by Mas Bouzidi

Produced by Ram Khagram, Malcolm Brainerd, and Sophia Winkler

Executive Producers Michael Beckley, Brian Tetsuro Ivie, Harrison Allen, Amit Sinha, Oscar Straus Schafer, Gregory Daniel King, Evan Andrew Winkler, and Ari Benmosche

Distributor: Magenta Edge Films

Official Selections

2025 Edinburgh International Film Festival – World Premiere

2025 Woodstock Film Festival

Comedy | 90 minutes | Not Rated | 2025 | English | USA

CONCESSIONS Now Available on Digital and VOD Platforms Image

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