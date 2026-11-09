My guest this week is author Deborah Phillips whose new book is titled: AND THIS IS MY FRIEND SANDY — SANDY WILSON’S THE BOY FRIEND, LONDON THEATRE AND GAY CULTURE. Sandy Wilson's The Boyfriend — for which he wrote the book, music, & lyrics — is one of the most successful British musicals of all time.
COCOMELON: THE MOVIE Trailer Released, Film to Hit Theaters in February
The film stars SZA as Princess Harmony and Nicholas Hoult as Boba, with a new score produced by Justin Tranter.
The official trailer for COCOMELON: THE MOVIE has been released. The film arrives only in theaters February 19.
THE MOVIE is set for release in theaters February 19, 2027. Visit the film's official website for more information.
CoComelon, the global family entertainment phenomenon from Moonbug Entertainment, is heading to the big screen with CoComelon: The Movie, an all-new cinematic adventure filled with music, heart, humor and a fresh take on the characters families know and love. It's a story about finding your courage, discovering your voice and learning that every new journey is better with friends by your side.
A big-screen experience for longtime fans, a new generation of CoComelon viewers and families looking for a fun movie to share together, CoComelon: The Movie brings the beloved world and music of CoComelon to theaters in a way families have never seen before, featuring ten new songs and a vibrant, joyful imaginative new world.
The film follows JJ (Connor Esterson, Spy Kids: Armageddon) as he embarks on the biggest adventure of his life: Kindergarten. But when, on his first day at school, JJ discovers that his beloved stuffed bear Boba has gone missing, JJ and his friends Cody, CeCe and Nina will begin a quest that will transport them into a magical land ruled by Princess Harmony, who has created a world with one rule: No singing.
The film's acclaimed stars include Grammy winning superstar SZA (One of Them Days) as Princess Harmony, Emmy and Golden Globe nominee Nicholas Hoult (Superman, X-Men franchise) as Boba, and Actor Award winner and Emmy nominee Ike Barinholtz (The Studio, Suicide Squad) as Princess Harmony's right-hand enforcer, Chicken Peels.
The all-star comedic supporting cast includes Saturday Night Live stars Sarah Sherman and Ego Nwodim, standup sensations Josh Johnson (The Daily Show) and Rhys Darby (Flight of the Concords), master impressionist Matthew Friend (Family Guy) and Ted Lasso breakout star Cristo Fernández.
The film is directed by Kat Good (Swapped, Monsters at Work), whose impressive career includes her work as a story artist on Kung Fu Panda, Megamind and Penguins of Madagascar. The film's new songs were Executive Music Produced by Grammy nominated, multi-platinum songwriter and producer Justin Tranter, whose notable collaborations include songs for Selena Gomez, Justin Bieber, Lady Gaga, Dua Lipa, Ariana Grande and Chappell Roan.
CoComelon: The Movie is produced by Moonbug Entertainment, Flywheel Media, Prime Focus Studios, and DreamWorks Animation, with animation by the DNEG Group. The film is distributed by Universal Pictures.
CoComelon is a family entertainment phenomenon and the soundtrack to early childhood, helping families learn and grow together through music. Through JJ, his family and friends, familiar childhood moments become songs and stories that help children make sense of their world—from everyday routines and early learning to first friendships and big feelings.
Thoughtfully created by writers, musicians and artists alongside child development experts, CoComelon is available in 20+ languages across 80+ countries, with more than 4 billion average monthly views on YouTube. Today, the franchise spans CoComelon, JJ's Animal Time, CoComelon Playdates with Sanrio Friends, Netflix's CoComelon Lane, live-action The Melon Patch, recorded music, consumer products, publishing and the upcoming theatrical film CoComelon: The Movie.
Film Details
Genre: Animated Musical Event
Starring: SZA, Nicholas Hoult, Ike Barinholtz, Connor Esterson, Sarah Sherman, Ego Nwodim, Josh Johnson, Matthew Friend, Rhys Darby and Cristo Fernández
Directed by: Kat Good
Executive Music Producer: Justin Tranter
Photo Credit: Getty Images
Photo Credit: Getty Images
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