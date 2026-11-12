CJ 4DPLEX and B&B Theatres to Add Dual SCREENX and 4DX Auditoriums in Liberty, Missouri

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In a first for U.S. theatrical exhibition, CJ 4DPLEX, the world's leading producer of premium film formats and cinema technologies, and B&B Theatres, the fifth-largest domestic cinema exhibitor in the United States, today announced an expansion of their partnership at B&B's flagship Liberty, Missouri, location. The agreement will bring a second SCREENX auditorium to the complex, alongside a new 4DX auditorium, establishing Liberty as a showcase for three immersive cinema experiences under one roof. Both the new SCREENX and 4DX auditoriums will open in time for Marvel Studios' Avengers: Doomsday.

The original SCREENX auditorium in Liberty opened in B&B's Grand Screen, the exhibitor's flagship PLF experience and the largest screen in the complex, in 2018. The expansion eight years later reflects the format's sustained appeal and B&B's continued investment in premium cinema. The second SCREENX auditorium will be integrated into B&B's Signature Screen, further extending the reach of SCREENX's 270-degree panoramic format within B&B's premium cinema portfolio. The new 4DX auditorium will further broaden the location's immersive offerings, reinforcing the partners' commitment to evolving the theatrical experience.

SCREENX extends select movie scenes beyond the traditional front screen and onto the auditorium's side walls, creating a 270-degree panoramic viewing experience. 4DX brings films to life through synchronized motion seating and environmental effects, including wind, water and other sensory elements. Together, the formats offer audiences different ways to engage with their favorite films while giving exhibitors new opportunities to distinguish their theatres.

'B&B Theatres has been a valued partner since bringing SCREENX to Liberty in 2018, and we are excited to build on that success together,' said Don Savant, CEO and President of CJ 4DPLEX Americas. 'The first dual SCREENX location in North America is a significant milestone, giving more moviegoers the opportunity to experience films in our immersive, 270-degree format. Liberty will become our third 4DX location with B&B, with more to follow, bringing audiences the motion and effects that make 4DX such a unique experience. We greatly appreciate the Bagby family's continued confidence in our partnership and their commitment to creating compelling reasons for audiences to visit the cinema.'

'Since introducing SCREENX to our Liberty guests in 2018, we've continued to look for ways to elevate the moviegoing experience at this beloved theater, located just across from our headquarters and corporate office,' said Brock Bagby, President of B&B Theatres. 'Adding a second SCREENX auditorium alongside 4DX gives our guests even more ways to experience films and reinforces our commitment to investing in innovative entertainment. We're proud to continue growing our partnership with CJ 4DPLEX and bringing new experiences to the communities we serve.'

The new 4DX auditorium will replace the existing MX4D auditorium at B&B Liberty, further expanding the exhibitor's footprint with CJ 4DPLEX. The installation will become B&B Theatres' third 4DX location, joining B&B Theatres Red Oak in Texas, which opened in 2024, and B&B Theatres Liberty Township in Ohio, which opened in 2026.

The expanded Liberty complex reflects continued investment in premium cinema, building on CJ 4DPLEX and B&B Theatres' longstanding partnership to bring audiences new ways to experience movies on the big screen.

For tickets to Avengers: Doomsday in SCREENX and 4DX, visit: https://www.bbtheatres.com/our-theatres/x019q-bandb-liberty-cinema-12/

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