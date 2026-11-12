CHILDREN OF BLOOD AND BONE Trailer Features Tems Song "African Love Song"

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A new trailer for CHILDREN OF BLOOD AND BONE is available now, featuring a new song, 'African Love Song,' from soundtrack executive music producer Tems.

Soundtrack Guest Features

Guest features on the soundtrack have also been revealed:

Tems

Burna Boy

Fireboy DML

BNXM

Kold AF

Ayra Starr

Obongjayar

Moelogo

Daecolm

Pa Salieu

Show Dem Camp

Moonchild Sanelly

About the Film

CHILDREN OF BLOOD AND BONE is only in theatres, Dolby Cinema, premium large formats and IMAX January 15, 2027.

In the epic fantasy world of Orïsha, a young woman goes on a quest to reclaim the magic that was violently stolen from her people. She and her brother ally with the daughter and son of the king to fight back against his brutal rule. Directed by Gina Prince-Bythewood, CHILDREN OF BLOOD AND BONE features a stellar cast including Thuso Mbedu, Damson Idris, Amandla Stenberg, Tosin Cole, featuring Academy Award nominee Cynthia Erivo, Lashana Lynch, Zackary Momoh, Richard Mofe-Damijo, Academy Award nominee Chiwetel Ejiofor, Academy Award winner Regina King, with Idris Elba and Academy Award winner Viola Davis.

Cast and Credits

Paramount Pictures Presents, in association with Domain Entertainment and 2.0 Entertainment, a Temple Hill / Sunswept Entertainment production and a Gina Prince-Bythewood film.

Cast: Thuso Mbedu, Damson Idris, Amandla Stenberg, Tosin Cole, featuring Cynthia Erivo, Lashana Lynch, Zackary Momoh, Richard Mofe-Damijo, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Regina King, with Idris Elba and Viola Davis. Also starring, Saniyya Sidney, Diaana Babnicova, Bukky Bakray, Ayra Starr, Shamz Garuba, Kola Bodunde, Pamilerin Afolake Ayodeji, Tèmítopé Fágbénlé.

Executive Producers: Jeff Waxman, Jennifer Madeloff, Tomi Adeyemi, Reggie Rock Bythewood, Marty Bowen, Pete Chiappetta, Anthony Tittanegro, Andrew Lary, Sophie Cassidy, Zack Conroy.

Produced by: Wyck Godfrey, John Fischer, Isaac Klausner, Karen Rosenfelt, Matt Jackson.

Based on the novel by Tomi Adeyemi.

Screenplay by Gina Prince-Bythewood and Tomi Adeyemi.

Directed by Gina Prince-Bythewood.

Credits are not final and are subject to change. This film has not yet been rated.

#ChildrenOfBloodAndBone





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