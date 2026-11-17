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CANADA SHORE Season Two to Premiere on Paramount+ With New Housemate Thomas
Paramount+ also released first look images and a teaser trailer for CANADA SHORE season two, set in Kelowna, British Columbia.
Packed with drama and heavy on baggage, CANADA SHORE Season two premieres exclusively on Paramount+ globally, Thursday, January 7, 2027. Paramount+ also released this season's first look images and teaser trailer. Premiering with two episodes, the series welcomes back familiar faces – and introduces a new housemate, Thomas, a wildcard ready to shake up the dynamic.
Back in Kelowna, British Columbia for another summer of shore-sized drama with messy hookups, budding romances, outspoken personalities and dramatic clashes are:
Returning Housemates
Bauer
Hometown: Prince Albert, Saskatchewan
Current residence: Toronto, Ontario
Instagram: @bauerswystun
TikTok: @bauerswystun
Christopher
Hometown: Toronto, Ontario
Instagram: @christopher.brownn
TikTok: @christopher.brownn
Emmy
Hometown: Fredricton, New Brunkswick
Instagram: @emmysharpe
TikTok: @emmysharpe
Ethan
Hometown: Newmarket, Ontario
Current residence: Halifax, Nova Scotia
Instagram: @ethanmayz
TikTok: @ethanmayz
Gizelle
Hometown: Montego Bay, Jamaica
Current residence: Mississauga, Ontario
Instagram: @imjustgizelle
TikTok: @imjustgizelle
Isaiah
Hometown: Calgary, Alberta
Instagram: @50gold_60platinum
TikTok: @IsaiahDontTrick
Keyaira
Hometown: Halifax, Nova Scotia
Instagram: @keysnow_
TikTok: @keyairasnow
Lila
Hometown: Toronto, Ontario
Instagram: @lilaromanin
Ryleigh
Hometown: Halifax, Nova Scotia
Instagram: @ryleighgregory
TikTok: @rygregs
New to the Shore House
Thomas
Hometown: Saint-Hyacinthe, Quebec (South Shore of Montreal)
Instagram: @big_deros
TikTok: @deros
There is no turning back for the new housemate as all roads lead to the 'shore' for Québécois Thomas. This jiu-jitsu loving, tattooed newcomer is ready to make his mark on the Shore house. Bilingual, chess-obsessed and happiest with a tequila soda in hand, Thomas is ready for the summer of his life. And if his first kiss (drunk, iconic and regrettable) is any indication, he'll fit right in at the Shore house!
Snooki and Special Guests
As previously announced, the houseguests are joined by Nicole 'Snooki' Polizzi who is back to set the tone and (try to) keep the housemates in line during another wild Canadian summer.
In Season 2, the Shore house also welcomes a few very special guests. Real-life adulting keeps Season 1's Emmett from a full summer in Kelowna, but he drops in for an epic weekend. Meanwhile Dane, 'The Prince of Kelowna' returns to dish out the housemates' jobs for a second summer and Dane's 'best friend's daughter' Melissa drops in all the way from St. John's, Newfoundland! Between fresh faces, old rivalries, and Snooki attempting crowd control, was peace in the Okanagan ever really an option?
CANADA SHORE brings together 10 larger-than-life housemates from coast to coast. They party, flirt, and turn every night into a once-in-a-lifetime memory. But between all the hookups and hangovers, this wild crew is a family that laughs together, fights together, and supports each other through it all.
Season 1 Availability
Ahead of the premiere, fans can catch all the Season 1 CANADA SHORE vibes free on Pluto TV with the entire season available on VOD from December 7 to January 6, 2027. Viewers can also tune in for the CANADA SHORE Season 1 Marathon on New Year's Day on the Pluto TV Jersey Shore Channel.
Season 1 of CANADA SHORE is now streaming on Paramount+ exclusively.
Paramount+ is the streaming destination for all seasons of CANADA SHORE, JERSEY SHORE and JERSEY SHORE FAMILY VACATION and is the home to AUSSIE SHORE, FRENCHIE SHORE, ACAPULCO SHORE, MAZATLAN SHORE, GEORDIE SHORE, RIO SHORE, FLORIBAMA SHORE, BUCKHEAD SHORE and DOUBLE SHOT AT LOVE and SNOOKI & JWOWW.
CANADA SHORE is the first-ever Canadian edition of the global MTV 'Shore' phenomenon. The series is produced by Insight Productions (A Blue Ant Studios Company). Erin Brock is the showrunner.
About Skydance
Skydance is a next-generation global media and entertainment company, comprised of three business segments: Studios, Direct-to-Consumer, and TV Media. Skydance's portfolio unites legendary brands, including Paramount, Warner Bros., HBO, Paramount+, Pluto TV, CBS, CNN, CBS Sports, TNT Sports, Nickelodeon, Cartoon Network, MTV, Food Network, BET, HGTV, and Comedy Central.
Follow @CanadaShore and #CANADASHORE on Instagram and TikTok for the latest news, exclusive content and more. For more information about Paramount+, please visit www.paramountplus.com and follow @ParamountPlusCA on social media.
Photo Credit: Paulina S.
Photo Credit: Paulina S.
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