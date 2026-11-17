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Packed with drama and heavy on baggage, CANADA SHORE Season two premieres exclusively on Paramount+ globally, Thursday, January 7, 2027. Paramount+ also released this season's first look images and teaser trailer. Premiering with two episodes, the series welcomes back familiar faces – and introduces a new housemate, Thomas, a wildcard ready to shake up the dynamic.

Back in Kelowna, British Columbia for another summer of shore-sized drama with messy hookups, budding romances, outspoken personalities and dramatic clashes are:

Returning Housemates

Bauer

Hometown: Prince Albert, Saskatchewan

Current residence: Toronto, Ontario

Instagram: @bauerswystun

TikTok: @bauerswystun

Christopher

Hometown: Toronto, Ontario

Instagram: @christopher.brownn

TikTok: @christopher.brownn

Emmy

Hometown: Fredricton, New Brunkswick

Instagram: @emmysharpe

TikTok: @emmysharpe

Ethan

Hometown: Newmarket, Ontario

Current residence: Halifax, Nova Scotia

Instagram: @ethanmayz

TikTok: @ethanmayz

Gizelle

Hometown: Montego Bay, Jamaica

Current residence: Mississauga, Ontario

Instagram: @imjustgizelle

TikTok: @imjustgizelle

Isaiah

Hometown: Calgary, Alberta

Instagram: @50gold_60platinum

TikTok: @IsaiahDontTrick

Keyaira

Hometown: Halifax, Nova Scotia

Instagram: @keysnow_

TikTok: @keyairasnow

Lila

Hometown: Toronto, Ontario

Instagram: @lilaromanin

Ryleigh

Hometown: Halifax, Nova Scotia

Instagram: @ryleighgregory

TikTok: @rygregs

New to the Shore House

Thomas

Hometown: Saint-Hyacinthe, Quebec (South Shore of Montreal)

Instagram: @big_deros

TikTok: @deros

There is no turning back for the new housemate as all roads lead to the 'shore' for Québécois Thomas. This jiu-jitsu loving, tattooed newcomer is ready to make his mark on the Shore house. Bilingual, chess-obsessed and happiest with a tequila soda in hand, Thomas is ready for the summer of his life. And if his first kiss (drunk, iconic and regrettable) is any indication, he'll fit right in at the Shore house!

Snooki and Special Guests

As previously announced, the houseguests are joined by Nicole 'Snooki' Polizzi who is back to set the tone and (try to) keep the housemates in line during another wild Canadian summer.

In Season 2, the Shore house also welcomes a few very special guests. Real-life adulting keeps Season 1's Emmett from a full summer in Kelowna, but he drops in for an epic weekend. Meanwhile Dane, 'The Prince of Kelowna' returns to dish out the housemates' jobs for a second summer and Dane's 'best friend's daughter' Melissa drops in all the way from St. John's, Newfoundland! Between fresh faces, old rivalries, and Snooki attempting crowd control, was peace in the Okanagan ever really an option?

CANADA SHORE brings together 10 larger-than-life housemates from coast to coast. They party, flirt, and turn every night into a once-in-a-lifetime memory. But between all the hookups and hangovers, this wild crew is a family that laughs together, fights together, and supports each other through it all.

Season 1 Availability

Ahead of the premiere, fans can catch all the Season 1 CANADA SHORE vibes free on Pluto TV with the entire season available on VOD from December 7 to January 6, 2027. Viewers can also tune in for the CANADA SHORE Season 1 Marathon on New Year's Day on the Pluto TV Jersey Shore Channel.

Season 1 of CANADA SHORE is now streaming on Paramount+ exclusively.

Paramount+ is the streaming destination for all seasons of CANADA SHORE, JERSEY SHORE and JERSEY SHORE FAMILY VACATION and is the home to AUSSIE SHORE, FRENCHIE SHORE, ACAPULCO SHORE, MAZATLAN SHORE, GEORDIE SHORE, RIO SHORE, FLORIBAMA SHORE, BUCKHEAD SHORE and DOUBLE SHOT AT LOVE and SNOOKI & JWOWW.

CANADA SHORE is the first-ever Canadian edition of the global MTV 'Shore' phenomenon. The series is produced by Insight Productions (A Blue Ant Studios Company). Erin Brock is the showrunner.

About Skydance

Skydance is a next-generation global media and entertainment company, comprised of three business segments: Studios, Direct-to-Consumer, and TV Media. Skydance's portfolio unites legendary brands, including Paramount, Warner Bros., HBO, Paramount+, Pluto TV, CBS, CNN, CBS Sports, TNT Sports, Nickelodeon, Cartoon Network, MTV, Food Network, BET, HGTV, and Comedy Central.

Follow @CanadaShore and #CANADASHORE on Instagram and TikTok for the latest news, exclusive content and more. For more information about Paramount+, please visit www.paramountplus.com and follow @ParamountPlusCA on social media.

Photo Credit: Paulina S.









Photo Credit: Paulina S.

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