CAMPUS DRIVERS Prime Series Soundtrack Album by David Menke and Pegazi Released Digitally

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Lakeshore Records has released CAMPUS DRIVERS—Prime Original Series Soundtrack, with music by David Menke and Pegazi, digitally today, November 6. All six of the series episodes are airing now on Prime Video.

Stream the album: https://orcd.co/CMDR

About Campus Drivers

Lois has everything going for her: she's been accepted into the prestigious Belrose University alongside her lifelong love, Max. Lane, on the other hand, lives by his own rules. Creator of Campus Drivers, the hottest app on campus, he is as famous for his devastating smile as for his inability to commit. Their paths were never supposed to cross. Until the night when Lois, heartbroken, shows up on his doorstep. An unexpected cohabitation. Two worlds colliding. And an attraction impossible to ignore. But some encounters change everything… even awakening buried wounds. And when love arrives uninvited, nothing is certain anymore.

Track List

01. Camaro (Extended Album Version)

02. Max and Lois

03. Lois and Lane

04. Nightmare

05. Sadness

06. Basketball

07. Pool Drama

08. Discovery

09. Pursuit (Extended Album Version)

10. Accident

11. The Kiss

12. Making Love

13. Get Lost

14. Supermad

15. Memorial

16. Alone Again (Extended Album Version)

Smart Link: https://orcd.co/CMDR

About David Menke

David Menke is a film composer born in 1982 in Cologne. He devoted himself to music from an early age—first on violin and piano, later on jazz saxophone (big band as well as various bands). He studied sound engineering in Vienna (MDW) and Paris (CNSMDP) and has worked primarily as a sound engineer since 2002 on various projects between Cologne, Paris, and Vienna. He gained experience in classical music production, for example as an assistant on the recording of the Shostakovich symphonies with the Gürzenich Orchestra Cologne (conductor Dmitri Kitajenko), as well as the GO-Live project, and various baroque TV productions for Scarlatti in Vienna and Melk.

He received the decisive impulse for his further career in 2007 through his work as an assistant to the renowned film composer Gabriel Yared. Together they worked on, among others, Judy (directed by Rupert Goold), By the Sea (directed by Angelina Jolie), The Happy Prince (directed by Rupert Everett), and The Promise (directed by Terry George).

As a composer, Menke has written the music for numerous films, including the French productions Heureux Gagnants by Maxime Govare and Romain Choay, as well as Belle et Sébastien – Nouvelle Génération by Pierre Coré.

Creative collaboration is especially important to him. He worked with Lionel Limiñana on NETFLIX productions such as Monsters Inside Me and The Last Days of American Crime (directed by Olivier Megaton, for which they got the ASCAP Award for 'best screen music'), as well as on the ARTE documentary Thatcher is Not Dead (directed by Guillaume Podrovnik). Most recently, the two completed the music for the MGM-Amazon film Tigres et Hyènes by Jérémie Guez and the French film Les Règles de l'art by Dominique Baumard.

He also worked with Boris Rogowski on the NETFLIX series Skylines, on commercials for Yves Saint Laurent, and on the DISNEY+ series Sam – Ein Sachse.

To date, David Menke has contributed to more than 80 films. He lives in Paris and Vienna, where his production company PDV Records is also based.

About Pegazi

PEGAZI is the alias of Matthieu Hernandez (@pegazi__), a French musician, producer, and film and TV composer based in France.

About Lakeshore Records

Lakeshore Records is a GRAMMY-winning record label, and the soundtrack arm of the Cutting Edge Group. Lakeshore Records is the global independent leader in top line soundtrack album releases, including such popular, critically acclaimed and classic soundtracks as Bridgerton, Stranger Things, Wednesday, Fallout, John Wick, Whiplash, Scott Pilgrim Takes Off, Drive, Cyberpunk 2077 / Edgerunners, Star Trek: Picard, Bojack Horseman, The Walking Dead, Napoleon Dynamite, Red Dead Redemption 2, the Grammy-winning Assassin's Creed Valhalla: Dawn of Ragnarok, the Academy Award nominated Lady Bird and Academy Award winners Moonlight, Little Miss Sunshine, American Factory, If Beale Street Could Talk, The Hurt Locker and many, many more.

For more information, visit www.lakeshorerecords.com.

Lakeshore's blog, Soundtracks, Scores And More, is available at https://soundtracksscoresandmore.com.





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