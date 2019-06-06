CAMEO To Begin Filming Mid-Summer

Ryan Kelly and Emily Yelverton, the same duo behind Mania, will be filming their latest collaboration, Cameo, a horror short, in early August. Kelly will direct the script that was penned by himself and Yelverton and Award-Winning indie veteran Sam Borowski will join the duo to produce.

The film centers around a young woman named Rebecca who receives a gift of a haunted cameo necklace and what happens as a result. Chelsea actress Nicole Van Voorhis has been tabbed to play Rebecca.

"I had no doubt in my mind I wanted to cast Nicole when I saw the short film she starred in and made with her brother Gregory, Crybaby, at a local film festival," said Kelly. "Nicole is not only a fantastic actress, but an incredibly thoughtful person, and her acting has an intensity to it that I find to be quite uncommon, and suited the role of Rebecca perfectly."

Award-Winning indie actor Gregg Prosser has been cast as Steve, the male lead and love-interest of Rebecca and Award-Winning actress and headliner Mary Dimino will be playing the mysterious character of Sancta. Casting is currently underway for the role of Margaret.

"This project sprung out of a desire to do work in the supernatural horror genre," Kelly said. "When I first started making movies, I wanted to make feel good movies, but I discovered over time that I'm better with darker material. Supernatural horror is a great genre to work in because it loans itself to visual expression, and we felt like you could tell a story that was both personal and also could potentially reach a wider audience."

For this particular project, both Kelly and Yelverton drew on their personal experiences.

"This is the most personal script I've ever written," Kelly admitted. "Even though on the surface it may seem like a fantastic scenario, it's rooted in very lived in experiences."

And, according to Yelverton the process of sharing their personal experiences was a cathartic one.

"Ryan and I have both struggled with anxiety in our lives, and the process of channeling those feelings into our writing has been therapeutic, I think, for both of us," said Yelverton.

"The plan is to get this on the film festival circuit, show what we can do, and use the strength of this to attract investors to the feature film version"

Kelly and Yelverton's previous project, Mania, a short thriller that has ties to the horror genre, is still experiencing some success on the Festival Circuit, and can be seen next in the JERSEY SHORE Film Festival, first on Monday, June 24th at 9 p.m. at Paranormal Books & Curiosities in addition to Friday, June 28th, at 8PM at the Berkeley Oceanfront Hotel, with both screenings in Asbury Park.

Meanwhile, Borowski, whose dance card appears full - he is producing a feature-horror anthology in The Pitch-Fork this August and putting together a feature film that he wrote and will direct in Stay Fresh soon - said despite a busy schedule he is looking forward to working with Kelly and Yelverton.

"This is the second time I've worked with Nicole and I've worked with Gregg and Mary a bunch of times," Borowski smiled. "I'm very familiar with all their work and I'm excited to reunite with all of them. But, I'm also excited to work with both Ryan and Emily. They are like-minded, passionate individuals. This is going to be one great set!"

Karli Kopp, who shot Mania will return as Kelly's director of photography. The project will begin principal photography midway through this summer in and around Manhattan.





