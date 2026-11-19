NEW! TV Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for TV & beyond. No password required. Sign Up







Busta Rhymes and Common discussed how their new collaboration, "What We Got in Common," came together as a tribute to the late J Dilla, speaking with hosts Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos on LIVE WITH KELLY AND MARK. The segment followed a performance in the rain, and Ripa and Consuelos congratulated Busta Rhymes on his Grammy nomination.

Busta Rhymes said the song grew out of "this incredible opportunity that we had to honor our brother, the late great Jay Dilla." He noted that this year marks the 20-year anniversary of Dilla's passing, and that the track was created while the pair were making an album. Busta Rhymes thanked Dilla's mother, Ma Dukes, and the Yancey family, including his brother Illa J and his two daughters.

According to Busta Rhymes, the song began when he listened to production Dilla had left with him, along with material from Karriem Riggins, a friend who sometimes co-produced with Dilla. After hearing the music, he reached out to Common. Busta Rhymes described Common as "such a giver of love and support to his peers and his friends," someone "you could always rely on to show up and show out." The two said their friendship spans more than 30 years.

The hosts also joked about the rain that fell during the performance, with Busta Rhymes comparing it to "a half a gallon of holy water" landing during the set.

Broadway news in your inbox

Weekly top stories - unsubscribe anytime. Text me breaking news - biggest stories on your phone