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Students from Brooklyn Independent Middle School have won the Star Choir competition and will perform at the Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree lighting. Carson Daly delivered the news to the BKI Advance Choir on TODAY.

Each year, NBC4 and Telemundo 47 search for youth choirs to sing at the tree lighting. This year's competition drew more than 100 entries. Daly told the students, "BKI Advance Choir, you are the winner," and the group responded with cheers.

Daly noted that the students did not win any cash, but they will take the stage at Rockefeller Center on December 2. The choir has also been invited to join TODAY for its annual choir week on the plaza.

The segment included a portion of the choir's winning submission, a rendition of "Up on the Housetop."

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