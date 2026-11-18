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Brittany Snow said playing Sophie in the second season of THE HUNTING WIVES has pushed her into territory that is far from her own temperament, describing a character who is "rageful, reactionary, impulsive." Snow joined the co-hosts of THE VIEW to discuss the series, which has already been picked up for a third season.

Snow said she is not a naturally angry person, noting that yelling was not common in her household growing up. "I'M EITHER YELLING OR PACING THE ENTIRE SECOND SEASON," she said, adding that she may have become more in touch with her anger through the role. She described Sophie as stuffed down in the first season and "unhinged and uncaged" in the second.

Season 2 arrives on Thanksgiving Day, and Snow joked about families watching it together over the holiday, saying she hopes it prompts open conversations across generations. She also said she keeps her fiance's stepfather from watching the series. Snow called the show "campy" and "pulpy" and said the cast gets along well on set, where she plays opposite Margo, played by Ackermann in the episode's discussion.

Snow also reacted to a Saturday Night Live spoof of the series, saying she was honored to be part of the cultural conversation. She said Chloe Fineman's impression of her voice was spot on. The conversation opened with Snow recalling her one-day guest co-host turn on THE VIEW at 17, while starring in American Dreamz, a film created by Jonathan Prince, a friend of one of the panelists. A clip from that appearance was shown during the segment.

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