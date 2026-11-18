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Brittany Snow talked about seeing Saturday Night Live's sketch based on THE HUNTING WIVES and about accidentally traumatizing her dog with lines from the series during an appearance on Late Night with Seth Meyers on NBC. She also confirmed that her mom will host a watch party for the show's second season.

Snow is a series regular on the drama, which returns for its second season on Netflix. In a separate appearance on TODAY, she described the show as "the most escapism type of television," while co-star Malin Akerman said the team "had to go harder, we had to go bigger" for the new episodes. BroadwayWorld covered that conversation.

Netflix has set Season Two to premiere on Thanksgiving Day, Thursday, November 26, 2026, as a Netflix branded series in nearly all countries where the service is available. According to the streamer, Sophie and Margo begin the season on the outs before old secrets and new foes force them back together, raising the question of whether they are the hunters or the hunted. The season runs eight episodes.

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