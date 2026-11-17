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Brittany Snow and Malin Akerman talked about what keeps viewers hooked on Netflix's THE HUNTING WIVES and how the series raises the stakes in its second season during an appearance on TODAY. Snow described the show as "the most escapism type of television."

Akerman said the team set out to top the first season. "We had to go harder, we had to go bigger," she said of the new episodes. Snow and Akerman are both listed as series regulars on the drama.

Netflix has set Season Two to premiere on Thanksgiving Day, Thursday, November 26, 2026, as a Netflix branded series in nearly all countries where the service is available. According to the streamer, Sophie and Margo begin the season on the outs before old secrets and new foes force them back together, raising the question of whether they are the hunters or the hunted. The season runs eight episodes, with Rebecca Cutter serving as creator, showrunner, writer and executive producer.

Castmate Jaime Ray Newman, who plays Callie, also appeared on TODAY to discuss the new season, saying the creative team chose to double down rather than shy away. Newman also shared that production on Season Three is set to begin very soon.

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