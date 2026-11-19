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BritBox and the BBC have announced the commission of The Loch Ness Mysteries, a new mystery drama series produced by CliffEdge, part of BBC Studios, for BritBox and the BBC. Filming will begin later this year around Luss and Glasgow.

Leading the cast is Melissa George (Mosquito Coast, Mulholland Drive) as DCI Vanessa 'Nessie' Keen. She is joined by Jamie Sives (Dept Q, Guilty) and Ashley Storrie (Dinosaur, Up for It). The six-part series is created and led by writer Ed Sellek (Sister Boniface Mysteries, Money Gone), with additional episodes written by Scottish writers Ciara Conway (The Teacher 3, Whitstable Pearl) and Niki Rooney (Malory Towers, The Dumping Ground). Katherine Churcher (Grantchester, The Marlow Murder Club) is directing the first block of filming, with subsequent episodes directed by Scottish directors Brian Kelly (No Way Off, Outlander) and Ryan Graham (River City, Coronation Street).

DCI Vanessa 'Nessie' Keen (Melissa George) is a whip-smart, deeply provocative London detective whose life is thrown off course when a brush with death leaves her signed off work and persona non grata… until a peculiar personal mystery summons her to the shores of Loch Ness.

From Scotland Yard to Scotland Scotland… Nessie arrives in the remote Highland district of Monaruadh, only to find herself drawn into a dark and perplexing case alongside local detective DS Rory Ramsay (Jamie Sives), whose knowledge of the landscape and idiosyncratic local community prove as valuable as Nessie's razor-sharp instincts. Despite their different approaches and frequent clashes, the two have an undeniable chemistry and ultimately find they make a formidable team. Together with grudging local officer PC Donna Duff (Ashley Storrie), the unlikely trio unravel a series of strange and unsettling cases where folklore, superstition and reality collide.

On the announcement, Melissa George says, 'I'm incredibly excited to be part of The Loch Ness Mysteries. Rarely do stories like this come across, with a brilliant and developed character like Nessie. I was immediately drawn to this world and it has been a joy to have a hand in shaping it. I cannot wait to step into these shoes and get on set.'

Series writer Ed Sellek says, 'I couldn't be more stoked for the wickedly talented cast and crew we're assembling for this show. It's a murderer's row of great performers, writers and a production team that's second-to-none. I think we're building something really special here.'

Deborah Sathe, Executive Producer for CliffEdge, says, 'The Loch Ness Mysteries brings uncanny stories to the shores of Loch Ness just as the days grow shorter, the nights get longer and the weather closes in. Lead writer Ed Sellek has created a world full of eccentric characters, unexpected twists and bags of heart nestled in the vastness of the highlands. We're thrilled with the cast we've brought together led by the brilliant Melissa George. The team at CliffEdge cannot wait to bring this show to audiences around the world.'

Head of Commissioning at BBC Scotland Louise Thornton says, 'The Loch Ness Mysteries has all the ingredients we know audiences love, compelling characters, intriguing mysteries and a richly atmospheric setting. Rooted in Scotland both on and off screen, with Scottish writing, directing and production talent at its heart, it is exactly the kind of series that will attract audiences both at home and across the world. We are delighted to be working with CliffEdge and BritBox on this exciting new title which is a fantastic addition to our growing portfolio of scripted drama commissioned from Scotland.'

Jon Farrar, Chief Content Officer for BBC Studios, Direct to Consumer says, 'Our audiences have a real appetite for British mystery and crime drama, and The Loch Ness Mysteries decidedly ventures into darker, more unexpected territory. Blending gripping investigations with local folklore and a sharp sense of character, it's a fresh addition to a genre we know BritBox viewers love. We're thrilled to partner with the BBC and CliffEdge to bring the series to BritBox.'

The Loch Ness Mysteries (6x48) is produced by CliffEdge, part of BBC Studios for BritBox North America and BBC iPlayer. It was commissioned by Jon Farrar for BritBox and Gavin Smith for the BBC. The Executive Producers are Stephen Nye for BritBox and Deborah Sathe, Sarah Creasey and Melissa George for CliffEdge. The series producer is Kevin McComiskie, known for his work on River City. BBC Studios is handling global sales.

About BritBox

BritBox is the leading streaming destination for the best of British television, offering an unmatched collection of expertly curated entertainment. From critically acclaimed dramas and mysteries to comedies, documentaries, and lifestyle programming, BritBox invites audiences to step out of their everyday and into a world of exceptional British storytelling. Launched in 2017 and now owned by BBC Studios, BritBox is available in the US, Canada, Australia, and the Nordics. For more, visit britbox.com, or find the BritBox app on most mobile and connected TV devices.

About BBC Studios

BBC Studios is the main commercial arm of BBC Commercial Ltd and generated revenues of £2.1 billion in the last year and profits of over £200 million for a fourth consecutive year. Able to take an idea seamlessly from thought to screen and beyond, the business is built on two operating areas: the content studio, which produces, invests and distributes TV and audio globally and media & streaming, with BBC branded channels, services including UKTV, BBC.com and BritBox International and joint ventures in the UK and internationally. The business made almost 3,300 hours of award-winning British programmes last year for a wide range of UK and global broadcasters and platforms. Its content is internationally recognised across a broad range of genres and specialisms, and includes world-famous brands like Strictly Come Dancing/Dancing with the Stars, the Planet series, Bluey and Doctor Who.

BBC Studios: Website









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