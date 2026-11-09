BritBox Launches Austen Untold Anthology With New Series THE OTHER ELLIOT SISTER

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BritBox today announced 'Austen Untold,' a new anthology franchise, in partnership with Bad Wolf, dedicated to series adaptations of Jane Austen stories told through the perspectives of overlooked and underexplored characters, with The Other Elliot Sister as a new commission.

Produced by Bad Wolf for BritBox North America and the BBC, The Other Elliot Sister is a ten-part drama following Elizabeth Elliot, the eldest sister in Austen's Persuasion. The series is slated to start production in 2027.

Adapted by Sarah Quintrell (The Other Bennet Sister) from Janice Hadlow's forthcoming novel of the same name, The Other Elliot Sister builds on the approach established by The Other Bennet Sister, placing a character previously confined to the margins at the heart of her own story.

'Austen Untold' launches on the heels of the breakout success of The Other Bennet Sister, which will continue later this year with a previously announced three-part special. In its first 90 days on BritBox in North America, The Other Bennet Sister drove five times more new subscribers than any previous title and helped deliver BritBox's highest-ever week of signups and strongest quarter of subscriber growth. To date, half of BritBox's active subscribers have watched the series.

Jon Farrar, Chief Content Officer, Direct to Consumer, BBC Studios: 'The extraordinary response to The Other Bennet Sister confirmed what we've long known: audiences have a deep love for Jane Austen's worlds and an appetite for stories that uncover new perspectives within them. With 'Austen Untold,' we're investing in bold reimaginings centered on the overlooked figures whose complexity and emotional journeys have often remained in the background of Austen's stories. We're delighted to welcome The Other Elliot Sister as our next commission and to continue our partnership with Bad Wolf and the BBC to bring Elizabeth Elliot's story to audiences.'

Jane Tranter, CEO, Bad Wolf: 'Elizabeth Elliot is an intriguing figure at the edges of Persuasion - someone we know just enough about to wonder what might be going on beneath the surface….

We're delighted to be returning to the world of Jane Austen with the BBC and BritBox, and to bring another overlooked character to the centre of her own story as part of Austen Untold - an exciting new anthology that gives us the chance to explore Austen's world through the eyes of characters whose stories have yet to be fully explored.'

The Other Elliot Sister (10x30') is produced by Bad Wolf for BritBox North America and the BBC. The executive producers are Sarah Quintrell and Janice Hadlow; Kate Crowther, Becca Kinder and Jane Tranter for Bad Wolf; Rebecca Ferguson for the BBC; and Robert Schildhouse, Jon Farrar and Jess O'Riordan for BritBox. The series has been developed and overseen by Bad Wolf's Managing Director, Dan McCulloch and Chief Creative Officer, Ryan Rasmussen.

The Other Elliot Sister will air exclusively in the US and Canada on BritBox and exclusively in the UK on BBC iPlayer and BBC One. Sony Pictures Television will distribute The Other Elliot Sister internationally.

About BritBox

BritBox is the leading streaming destination for the best of British television, offering an unmatched collection of expertly curated entertainment. From critically acclaimed dramas and mysteries to comedies, documentaries, and lifestyle programming, BritBox invites audiences to step out of their everyday and into a world of exceptional British storytelling. Launched in 2017 and now owned by BBC Studios, BritBox is available in the US, Canada, Australia, and the Nordics. For more, visit britbox.com, or find the BritBox app on most mobile and connected TV devices.

About Bad Wolf

Since launching in 2015, acclaimed independent production company Bad Wolf has produced an ambitious slate of award-winning high-end dramas from its base in Cardiff, Wales. Amongst other productions, highlights include The Other Bennet Sister for BBC/BritBox; four seasons of Industry for HBO/BBC; three seasons of His Dark Materials for BBC/HBO; three seasons of A Discovery of Witches for Sky/AMC; two seasons of I Hate Suzie for Sky/HBO Max; two seasons of Red Eye for ITV; two seasons of Doctor Who and accompany specials and mini-series The War Between The Land and the Sea for BBC/Disney branded television with BBCS. Upcoming productions include Berin Noir for Apple, The Lords' Day for Netflix, and a fifth season of Industry for HBO/BBC. Sony Pictures Television acquired a majority stake in the company in 2021.

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