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Brian Baumgartner on His New THE OFFICE Book and Podcast

The actor also answered a viewer question from a surprise guest during the TODAY segment.

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Brian Baumgartner stopped by TODAY to discuss his new book, "The Dunder Mifflin Employee Manual: How to Succeed in Work —and Life— According to The Office," a collection that draws on moments from the sitcom.

During the conversation, Baumgartner opened up about watching the series with his young kids. He also answered a viewer-submitted question delivered by a surprise guest, adding an unscripted element to the segment.

Baumgartner also talked about his podcast, "We Need a Fourth," and revealed which sports stars he would most like to have on the show.

The Office remains a point of reference for live performance as well. As previously reported by BroadwayWorld, IMPROVISED THE OFFICE will come to Upright Citizens Brigade Theatre in New York City on Tuesday, November 17, 2026, at 9:30 p.m. The comedy show creates a new, original episode live onstage using audience suggestions, drawing on the characters, relationships and workplace antics of Dunder Mifflin.

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