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Brandy makes an appearance on 'The Jennifer Hudson Show' on Friday, November 20, celebrating her full-circle moment of receiving her star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. She also reflects on reuniting with Usher at his concert, shares her hopes for a 'Moesha' reboot, and gives fans a sneak peek of what to expect from her upcoming Las Vegas residency with Monica.

Next, Brandy's daughter, Sy'rai, joins the conversation to talk about following in her mom's footsteps and her excitement for her new music. She reveals how she overcame her nerves to sing the National Anthem at a Lakers game and hilariously shares just how involved Brandy gets in her love life—'She Will Call Him!' The mother-daughter duo also dishes on playing sisters in their new movie, 'Christmas Everyday: Married and Bright,' and share how they celebrate the holidays.

Then, Riley Green, one of PEOPLE's Sexiest Men Alive, joins Jennifer to celebrate the honor. He opens up about his acting debut alongside good friend Luke Grimes and how his grandfather inspired his love of music.

Riley chats about joining 'The Voice' as one of the show's newest coaches and the warm welcome he received from fellow coaches Kelly Clarkson and Adam Levine. He also spills on the show's new celebrity edition and reveals who fans can expect to see. Plus, Riley talks about his upcoming album, 'That's Just Me,' and headlining Stagecoach.

Video Clips

Brandy Remembers Her Incredible Chemistry with Usher on 'Moesha'... and a Possible Reboot?!

Brandy Is THAT Mom! Sy'rai Reveals How Involved She Gets in Her Love Life!

Brandy and Sy'rai Spill on Dating, Motherhood, and Playing Sisters in Their New Movie!

Riley Green Reacts to Being Named One of PEOPLE's Sexiest Men Alive!

Riley Green on 'The Voice: Celebrity Edition,' His New Album, and Headlining Stagecoach!

'The Jennifer Hudson Show' airs on weekdays. Check your local listings or visit www.jenniferhudsonshow.com.

Social Handles

Instagram: @jenniferhudsonshow

Twitter: @JHudShow

Facebook: @JenniferHudsonShow

TikTok: @jenniferhudsonshow

Photo Credit: Chris Haston/Warner Bros.









Photo Credit: Chris Haston/Warner Bros.

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