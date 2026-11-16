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Bowen Yang Returns to SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE as Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang

The comedian appeared as the technology executive in a surprise return to the NBC sketch series.

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Bowen Yang made a surprise return to SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE over the weekend, appearing as Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang. Yang is a former cast member of the NBC sketch series, and the appearance was a guest turn rather than a return to the regular cast.

The Huang appearance followed another surprise return by Yang earlier in the same stretch of episodes. As previously covered by BroadwayWorld, Yang came back to Studio 8H on Nov. 14 to reprise his Broadway character from Oh, Mary! in a musical sketch alongside host John Mulaney. In that sketch, titled 'The Little Park of Horrors,' Yang played Mary Todd Lincoln in a parody of 'And I Am Telling You I'm Not Going' from Dreamgirls. Bowen Yang Brings OH, MARY! To Saturday Night Live In Full Musical Medley With John Mulaney has more on that appearance.

That sketch centered on New York City's MTA and was part of a larger musical sequence about life in the city. Mulaney portrayed a horse-drawn carriage operator reacting to the city's ban on the vehicles, and the sequence included parodies of songs from Funny Girl, Annie Get Your Gun, Cats, and West Side Story.

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