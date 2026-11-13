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Bobby Lee on Bill Burr Producing His First Special, BOBBY LEE: FINALLY

The comedian also described spending Thanksgiving at Michael Bay's house and Jimmy Kimmel being kind to him.

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Bobby Lee talked about Bill Burr producing his first comedy special, Bobby Lee: FINALLY, during an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live, the ABC late-night program hosted and executive produced by Jimmy Kimmel. The special is set to stream on Hulu.

In the conversation, Lee spoke about Kimmel being kind to him and about Burr's role in getting the hour made. He also discussed his father telling him he wasn't funny, a story that tied into the long road to a first special.

Lee shared a story about going to Michael Bay's house for Thanksgiving. He also talked about his mother's love of the K-pop group BTS, a topic that came up alongside his family stories during the interview.

Jimmy Kimmel Live has recently featured a run of guests discussing new projects. Jodie Foster appeared to talk about her role in Disney's HEXED, as previously reported, and Andrew Scott discussed the film ELSINORE.

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