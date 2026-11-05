Bobby Bones to Host Proud to Honor Veterans Day Classic AT DAYTONA INTERNATIONAL SPEEDWAY

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Media mogul Bobby Bones has been tapped to host the inaugural Proud to Honor Veterans Day Classic, taking place at Daytona International Speedway on Wednesday, November 11 (Veterans Day). Presented by Ford, in collaboration with NASCAR, IMSA, HSR and Blue Star Families, the first-of-its-kind military tribute race and concert will unite racing, music and service in support of the nation's military community. The race and performances will air live from 8 - 10 p.m. ET on USA Network, Fandango and TikTok Live.

'The respect I have for our veterans and what they and their families have sacrificed for this country is something I can't put into words,' shares Bobby. 'This day is about them. It's a chance to celebrate them, thank them and make sure they know how much they mean to us. I'm proud to be there and be a small part of it.'

The race will be paired with musical performances, headlined by Zac Brown Band and featuring Russell Dickerson, Jo Dee Messina, Brittney Spencer, and Warren Zeiders. Produced by Jesse Collins Entertainment, the evening will create moments of connection and community for military and veteran families, combining the tradition of a Veterans Day tribute with the unmistakable energy of an all-American race day.

Proceeds will benefit six nonprofits: Blue Star Families, Camp Southern Ground, DAV (Disabled American Veterans), Team Rubicon, Tragedy Assistance Program for Survivors (TAPS), and The Travis Manion Foundation.

About Bobby Bones

Bobby Bones 'has carved out a place for himself in nearly every corner of the entertainment world' (American Profile). A magnetic, multi-hyphenate, Bones is the force behind America's #1 Country morning show The Bobby Bones Show and the popular Country Top 30 with Bobby Bones weekend show on iHeartRadio, which reaches more than 10 million listeners monthly across 200 stations nationwide. The award-winning show is a four-time CMA Award and four-time ACM Award winner and earned Bones the distinction of becoming the youngest-ever inductee into the prestigious National Radio Hall of Fame. The 'media multitasker' (Billboard) has also emerged as an early force in podcasting with his podcast, Bobby Bones Presents: The BobbyCast. In January 2026, The BobbyCast became the first Nashville-based podcast to debut on Netflix, bringing Bones' candid, revealing long-form conversations with top artists, actors, athletes and industry heavyweights to a global audience. Beyond radio and podcasting, Bones is a two-time #1 New York Times bestselling author and winner of ABC's Dancing with the Stars. For more information, visit BobbyBones.com.

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