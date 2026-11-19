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Global independent studio Black Bear announced today that in a competitive situation it has acquired the North American rights to THEY KNOW, the psychological horror written, directed, and starring three-time Emmy, WGA, and DGA award-winner Bill Hader. Emmy Award winner Linda Cardellini co-stars in the film, which is based on an idea from Hader and his Barry collaborator Duffy Boudreau. Bob Graf and Hader produced under the latter's Hanarply banner, with Alyssa Donovan co-producing. MRC fully financed the film, which is currently in post-production, making this the second collaboration between Black Bear and MRC, following the studio's recent acquisition of HONEYMOON/FUNERAL out of the Toronto International Film Festival. FilmNation Entertainment is acting as the worldwide sales agent.

They Know follows a divorced dad who becomes increasingly suspicious and paranoid that his ex-wife's new mysterious partner is exerting a strange, unsettling influence on their children. Additional details are currently being kept under wraps.

'Bill Hader is a singular talent both in front of and behind the camera, and he has delivered a film in THEY KNOW unlike anything we've ever seen,' said Michael Heimler, President of Production & Operations, Black Bear. 'THEY KNOW is authentic, original and bold filmmaking at the highest level, and we couldn't be more excited to partner with Bill and re-team with our great friends at MRC, who consistently deliver boundary-pushing films that help define their genre.'

Black Bear has a burgeoning release slate including the hit film and awards contender Wicker; and going into next year Guy Ritchie's Wife & Dog (February 2027), starring Academy Award nominees Benedict Cumberbatch and Rosamund Pike and Academy Award winner Anthony Hopkins; David Leitch's Jason Statham Stole My Bike (August 2027), starring Jason Statham and Hannah Waddingham; Nahnatchka Khan's Honeymoon / Funeral, starring Rebecca Ferguson and Greta Lee; A Woman in the Sun, starring Academy Award winners Renée Zellweger and Sissy Spacek in the directing debut of WGA Award nominee Julia Cox, who also wrote the screenplay; Jonah, starring Greta Lee and Cooper Hoffman in the feature directorial debut of Tony winner Danya Taymor; and Atmosphere, written and directed by Anna Boden & Ryan Fleck, based on the bestselling book by Taylor Jenkins Reid.

MRC is behind the recently released The Only Living Pickpocket in New York, The Love Hypothesis, and Wuthering Heights, as well as American Fiction, Knives Out, Saltburn, Fair Play, All of You, and G20. Its upcoming films include The Gallerist, A Place in Hell, The Best Is Yet to Come, and Eloise. MRC is also known for hit TV series such as Poker Face, Terminal List, Ted, Ozark, and House of Cards.

Hader is represented by UTA and Toczek Suddleson Law group.

About Black Bear

Black Bear is one of the world's leading independent studios, producing, financing, and distributing film and television content around the world. Founded in 2011, with offices in Santa Monica and London, the studio is behind a diversified slate that blends critically acclaimed, filmmaker-driven fare with broadly commercial action and genre titles. The company directly distributes films in the U.S., U.K., Ireland, and Canada, where affiliate Elevation Pictures is the territory's top independent distributor. Black Bear's original films include Academy Award nominees Train Dreams, The Imitation Game, Sing Sing, Nyad, and Mudbound, as well as Guy Ritchie's The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare, Craig Gillespie's Dumb Money, J Blakeson's I Care a Lot, and David Ayer's A Working Man. Black Bear's international sales business has sold films including Osgood Perkins' Longlegs and The Monkey, and upcoming films including Copperhead, starring Miles Teller and Jason Momoa, and Kockroach, starring Chris Hemsworth and Taron Egerton. Black Bear's distribution operations in the U.K. and Canada have been behind Academy Award and BAFTA winners including Edward Berger's Conclave, Brady Corbet's The Brutalist, and Sean Baker's Anora.

For more information: www.blackbearpictures.com, Instagram: @blackbearpics, X: @blackbearpics

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