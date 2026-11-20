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Billy Porter said he will release gospel house music with Donald Lawrence next year, and that this week's I Am House Orchestrated concert marks the debut of his new gospel house song. Porter appeared alongside house music artist Crystal Waters on the Tamron Hall Show to discuss the second annual concert, which pairs house music artists with a full live orchestra.

Waters explained how the event began. "We've been doing it overseas for like 10 years, but they would only bring one or two Americans and somebody else would sing all our songs," she said. She decided to stage it in New York with artists from the community she knows there, and the first edition sold out. Waters also said the concert is meant to give back to supporters and to honor collaborators who did not survive.

Porter, introduced by Hall as an Emmy, Grammy and three-time Tony Award winner who appeared on Broadway in Kinky Boots, described house music's roots. "The club became our church," he said, adding that the genre was born from Black and brown queer people who were pushed out of their homes and churches during the AIDS crisis.

The conversation also turned to Porter's role as Magno Stift, the stylist for the District 12 tributes, in The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping. Hall noted the character is the spouse of a role played by Glenn Close. A clip from the film aired during the segment. Porter said filming took place two and a half weeks after he left the hospital following a serious health experience, and called the movie his first franchise. Waters closed the segment by performing Gypsy Woman, and Hall noted Miami has declared December 4th Crystal Waters Day.

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