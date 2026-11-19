"OMG you guys!" LEGALLY BLONDE is more respected now than when it premiered on Broadway in 2007. Today, we explore what happened then, and what has changed since! Joining us is original Broadway "Brooke Wyndam" turned director/choreographer Nikki Snelson (ANNIE GET YOUR GUN, SWEET CHARITY, A CHORUS LINE).
Billie Jean King to Appear on THE JENNIFER HUDSON SHOW, Discussing Elton John Friendship and Returning to College
King also discusses the documentary GIVE ME THE BALL and her efforts to break barriers and advance women in sports.
Tennis legend Billie Jean King makes an appearance on 'The Jennifer Hudson Show' on Thursday, November 19. Billie opens up about her longtime friendship with Elton John and the story behind his iconic song 'Philadelphia Freedom.' Plus, she thinks Common should write a song for Jennifer! She also reflects on breaking barriers and fighting for women in sports, then shares why earning her bachelor's degree at 82 was so important to her.
Billie also reflects on working with tennis greats, Serena and Venus Williams for the first time, and recalls the moment she knew they were destined for greatness. She also reveals why it was important to tell her story authentically in the documentary 'Give Me the Ball.'
'The Jennifer Hudson Show' airs on weekdays. Check your local listings or visit www.jenniferhudsonshow.com
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Photo Credit: Chris Haston/Warner Bros.
Photo Credit: Chris Haston/Warner Bros.
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