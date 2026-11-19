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Tennis legend Billie Jean King makes an appearance on 'The Jennifer Hudson Show' on Thursday, November 19. Billie opens up about her longtime friendship with Elton John and the story behind his iconic song 'Philadelphia Freedom.' Plus, she thinks Common should write a song for Jennifer! She also reflects on breaking barriers and fighting for women in sports, then shares why earning her bachelor's degree at 82 was so important to her.

Billie also reflects on working with tennis greats, Serena and Venus Williams for the first time, and recalls the moment she knew they were destined for greatness. She also reveals why it was important to tell her story authentically in the documentary 'Give Me the Ball.'

'The Jennifer Hudson Show' airs on weekdays. Check your local listings or visit www.jenniferhudsonshow.com

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Instagram: @jenniferhudsonshow

Twitter: @JHudShow

Facebook: @JenniferHudsonShow

TikTok: @jenniferhudsonshow

Photo Credit: Chris Haston/Warner Bros.









Photo Credit: Chris Haston/Warner Bros.

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