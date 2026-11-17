"OMG you guys!" LEGALLY BLONDE is more respected now than when it premiered on Broadway in 2007. Today, we explore what happened then, and what has changed since! Joining us is original Broadway "Brooke Wyndam" turned director/choreographer Nikki Snelson (ANNIE GET YOUR GUN, SWEET CHARITY, A CHORUS LINE).
Billie Jean King Recalls Elton John Pulling Her on Stage at Dodger Stadium
The tennis champion also spoke about returning to college for her degree at 82 and the 1973 Battle of the Sexes.
Billie Jean King shared stories about her friendship with Elton John during an appearance on ABC's Jimmy Kimmel Live, including the night he pulled her on stage at Dodger Stadium to sing backup. She also discussed John singing a song written for her.
The tennis champion talked about her career on the court, including the fight for equal prize money for men and women at the US Open and her win over Bobby Riggs in the 1973 Battle of the Sexes. She also mentioned that she wore regular glasses throughout her playing career.
King told host Jimmy Kimmel about going back to college to earn her degree at 82 years old. The conversation also touched on Kimmel being a grandfather.
King appeared to discuss her new documentary, GIVE ME THE BALL!.
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