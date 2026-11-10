 Skip to main content
Shop Merch Add a Show Listing
My Shows
News on your favorite shows, specials & more!
Home For You Chat My Shows Register/Login Games Grosses

Bill Murray Recalls WHAT ABOUT BOB? Screening and Huey Lewis Meeting

Murray also spoke about coaching first base and his son Luke's role at Boston College, with Tom Coyne joining.

By:


Bill Murray shared stories about meeting Huey Lewis on an airplane and turning up at a screening of WHAT ABOUT BOB? in New Bedford, Massachusetts, during a recent appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live. The conversation also touched on how he approaches life by going with the flow.

Murray told host Jimmy Kimmel about coaching first base and spoke about his son Luke, who is the head basketball coach at Boston College. He also talked about torturing Richard Dreyfus, a topic tied to the WHAT ABOUT BOB? discussion.

Tom Coyne joined Murray for the second part of the segment to discuss their new Paramount+ show, A Course Called Ireland. The two talked about driving around Ireland together and about inviting a Thai masseuse to join the crew.

The segment covered a mix of personal anecdotes and project talk, ranging from Murray's family and sports interests to the travel series he made with Coyne.

Recent Articles
Bill Murray Golfs Across Ireland in New Trailer
Bill Murray Golfs Across Ireland in New Trailer
10/8/2026
A COURSE CALLED IRELAND Trailer Released for Paramount+
A COURSE CALLED IRELAND Trailer Released for Paramount+
10/8/2026
A COURSE CALLED IRELAND to Premiere on Paramount+
A COURSE CALLED IRELAND to Premiere on Paramount+
9/17/2026


BroadwayWorld TV

View all Videos

Ticket Central
Ticket Central
Ticket Central
Hot Show
Tickets From $59
Hot Show
Tickets From $59
Hot Show
Tickets From $60
Hot Show
Tickets From $71
More Hot Shows Discounts