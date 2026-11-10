Bill Murray Recalls WHAT ABOUT BOB? Screening and Huey Lewis Meeting

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Bill Murray shared stories about meeting Huey Lewis on an airplane and turning up at a screening of WHAT ABOUT BOB? in New Bedford, Massachusetts, during a recent appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live. The conversation also touched on how he approaches life by going with the flow.

Murray told host Jimmy Kimmel about coaching first base and spoke about his son Luke, who is the head basketball coach at Boston College. He also talked about torturing Richard Dreyfus, a topic tied to the WHAT ABOUT BOB? discussion.

Tom Coyne joined Murray for the second part of the segment to discuss their new Paramount+ show, A Course Called Ireland. The two talked about driving around Ireland together and about inviting a Thai masseuse to join the crew.

The segment covered a mix of personal anecdotes and project talk, ranging from Murray's family and sports interests to the travel series he made with Coyne.

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