When you explore a blockbusterlike Hamilton, you end up talking as much about the revolution behind the musical as the one inside it. Today we welcome someone who understands both personally: actor and longtime Lin-Manuel Miranda collaborator Mandy Gonzalez (IN THE HEIGHTS, WICKED, SUNSET BOULEVARD).
Bill Maher Reacts to Midterm Results in Real Time Monologue
The HBO host opened the latest episode of Real Time with a monologue on the election outcome.
Bill Maher addressed the midterm election results in the opening monologue of REAL TIME WITH Bill Maher on HBO. The segment, titled A Historic Thumping, centers on the host's reaction to how the midterms played out.
The monologue is the opening segment of the HBO program, where Maher typically sets up the episode's themes before his panel discussion and New Rule segment. In this installment, the election outcome is the subject, and the title of the segment points to the scale of the results as Maher framed them.
Maher has used recent monologues to respond to current events in the news. In the days before this episode, a monologue titled The Whole Truth addressed Donald Trump's social media rant, with Texas Senator Ted Cruz, musician Kid Rock and journalist Jim VandeHei joining him for the Overtime discussion that followed.
REAL TIME WITH Bill Maher airs on HBO.
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