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Bill Hader Discusses His Group Chat with Mulaney and Armisen

The actor also covered his high school yearbook photo, growing up in Oklahoma, and a guest spot on Abbott Elementary.

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Bill Hader opened up about the text chain he shares with Jimmy Kimmel, John Mulaney and Fred Armisen during a stop on Jimmy Kimmel Live on ABC. The conversation ranged from Hader feeling sick and Daylight Saving Time throwing off his schedule to a Halloween memory he shares with Kimmel.

Hader also discussed growing up in Oklahoma, where he said he had to play football, and the show displayed his high school yearbook photo. He talked about his kids being funny and about a guest spot on Abbott Elementary, according to the episode description.

Among the projects Hader addressed were the new Netflix documentary SCTV: The Greatest Show You've Never Heard Of, in which he appears, and his role in THE CAT IN THE HAT film. Warner Bros. Pictures Animation's THE CAT IN THE HAT is the character's first full-length animated theatrical feature and is set to open in theaters and IMAX on November 6, as previously reported when Hilary Duff released the original song CATastrophe for the film.

Hader has also been attached to the voice cast of Lincoln in the Bardo, the stop-motion and live-action hybrid based on George Saunders' novel, which added him alongside Meryl Streep, Colman Domingo and Tom Waits.

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